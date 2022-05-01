Live updates: Celtics to take on Bucks in Game 1 of NBA conference semifinals

“Any time you’re dealing with a lingering injury, you want to be cautious and careful,” Brown said Saturday. “But I think I’m OK.”

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who experienced hamstring tightness in last Monday’s Game 4 win over the Nets, was limited at practices this past week. But he said Saturday he expects to play.

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series at 1 p.m. today. You can watch on ABC.

The Bucks will be without All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who is out indefinitely after spraining his knee in Milwaukee’s Game 2 loss to the Bulls April 20.

Advertisement

Multiple reports have indicated that the sharpshooter is expected to miss the entire series, putting even more on the shoulders of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout the game. Read on below to follow along.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Click here to refresh | Sign up for Court Sense, our Celtics newsletter | Series schedule

Starting lineups — 12:55 p.m.

Boston: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams

Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Unavailable

Boston: None

Milwaukee: Khris Middleton, George Hill

Cedric Maxwell sidelined — 12:50 p.m.

Celtics radio color analyst Cedric Maxwell is out.

Doris Burke and Mark Jones are calling the game.

Why Jeff Van Gundy believes the Celtics have what it takes to knock off the defending champion Bucks — 12:45 p.m.

By Gary Washburn

Jeff Van Gundy and ABC broadcast partners Mike Breen and Mark Jackson will call Sunday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Celtics and Bucks. But before Van Gundy was an astute and entertaining analyst, he was coach of the Knicks and Rockets.

And he recently coached USA Basketball, where he got a chance to spend extensive time with Celtics coach Ime Udoka, an assistant on the staff. Van Gundy had nothing but compliments for the first-year coach and think his decisions have been key to the Celtics’ resurgence.

Advertisement

“I was with him in the World Cup and the Olympics. I’ve spent quite a lot of time around him and I think what I saw then is the same thing people see how,” Van Gundy said. “He’s very knowledgeable. He’s incredibly poised and he combined poise with intensity, and that’s not easy to do. I just think he’s super smart and that helps you in many different situations.”

Read the full story here.

‘I’ll always consider them family.’ — 12:30 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

As the Celtics flipped their frustrating season on its head and emerged as unlikely NBA title contenders, the man responsible for constructing most of the roster watched admiringly from about 2,000 miles away.

Last May, Danny Ainge retired after serving as the team’s president of basketball operations for 18 years. His children and grandchildren were getting older, his 2019 heart attack had caused him to reevaluate his priorities, and guiding a team during the COVID-19 pandemic had altered the in-person camaraderie and relationships that Ainge relished most.

He was reenergized after a six-month break, though, and last December Jazz owner Ryan Smith, Ainge’s close friend, convinced him to come to Utah as the team’s alternate governor and CEO.

That has put Ainge in an unusual position. He is dedicated to helping transform the Jazz into a championship team while also maintaining a connection to a franchise that was such an important part of his life for so long.

Advertisement

“It’s been fun watching [the Celtics] play,” Ainge said by telephone from Salt Lake City this past week, before the Jazz were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Mavericks. “Obviously, my focus is more on the Jazz, but it’s been fun to follow my old team and all my people back there. I still consider them and will always consider them — regardless of what happens from here on out — I’ll always consider them friends and family.”

Read Adam Himmelsbach’s full story.

How the Celtics rebounded into a title contender — 12:25 p.m.

By Gary Washburn

When asked about their dramatic turnaround, one that has them in the Eastern Conference semifinals and the betting favorite to reach the NBA Finals, the Celtics brass unanimously points to a Dec. 31 home win against the Suns.

Yet that wasn’t really the turning point.

“I feel like the loss to the Knicks, that buzzer-beater, was kind of like the low point of the season and everybody kind of felt it,” Jayson Tatum said. “We all stayed the course, stayed together, and we all felt like it was just a matter of time. We just haven’t looked back.”

Something happened after that loss. Something dramatic.

Read the rest of Gary Washburn’s story here.









Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.