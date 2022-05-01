Celtics’ Marcus Smart leaves Game 1 against Bucks with apparent shoulder injury; returns for second half

At the end of a difficult first half against the Bucks in Game 1 on Sunday, the Celtics may have taken a blow when guard Marcus Smart left the game with 1:12 to play in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury.

Smart drove against Bucks guard Pat Connaughton in the final minutes and Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter reached in and made contact with Smart’s right arm; Smart immediately ran toward the Celtics bench and down the tunnel, keeping his arm dangling by his side.