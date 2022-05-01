Forget the triple-double, Giannis Antetokounmpo showed how freakishly good he is with his two-fisted dunk off a backboard self-pass

The Bucks were in control of Game 1 of their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinal against the Celtics, but on this play midway through the fourth quarter of their 101-89 victory Sunday at TD Garden, Antetokounmpo tried to drive against Grant Williams and could tell he had nowhere to go.

“I had the ball and I was like, ‘Oh crap. I’m going to get stuck,’” he said.

So, he picked up his dribble, made a move to get around Williams, threw a pass to himself off the backboard, and jumped up to slam the ball home over Jayson Tatum.

Advertisement

His teammates on the bench immediately popped up and started jumping in excitement.

His teammates on the court were not necessarily surprised, but still impressed.

“That’s elite,” said guard Jrue Holiday. “I can’t do that. I wouldn’t even think about trying it.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s got a great nickname,” added forward Bobby Portis, referencing Antetokounmpo’s “Greek Freak” moniker. “It’s like playing [the video game] NBA 2K, holding [the button] R2, and throwing it off the glass to yourself.”

The two-handed jam extended Milwaukee’s lead to 16, 94-78, and highlighted an impressive showing from Antetokounmpo, who finished with the second postseason triple-double of his career (24 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists).

Perhaps the most notable figure of his stat line was the high number of assists, more than double his regular-season average (5.8).

Antetokounmpo got off to a slow start, turning the ball over three times and making just 3 of his 8 field-goal attempts, but he regularly found his open teammates. That trend continued throughout the game. Of Milwaukee’s 12 three-point makes, seven were assisted by Antetokounmpo. The Bucks connected on 50 percent of their attempts behind the arc.

After the game, Antetokounmpo stressed the importance of making the right decision while also staying aggressive. When his teammates are knocking down shots at a high clip, the pressure increases for him to find them when they’re open, especially when he’s doubled.

Advertisement

“If somebody’s open, I have to pass them the ball,” he said. “If I have the opportunity to drive all the way, drive all the way. If I’m open, I shoot. Try to be as simple as possible. But I think my teammates were there. They were open, and they were knocking down shots.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer credited Antetokounmpo for his patience against Boston’s top-ranked defense.

“The spacing around him has to be great,” Budenholzer said. “We got to give him outlets. He just keeps reading the game. Sometimes it’s scoring; sometimes it’s sharing it. He knows he’s got to do both.”

Antetokounmpo’s contributions were hardly limited to offense. He, alongside Portis and center Brook Lopez, played a critical role in limiting Boston to a season-low 20 points in the paint. The Celtics made just 10 of their 34 two-point shot attempts, largely thanks to Milwaukee’s stout interior defense.

When Antetokounmpo struggled early offensively, part of Budenholzer’s message was to focus on the defensive end of the floor.

“Make things happen on that end and things will happen for him on his drives and on his attacks,” Budenholzer said. “I think, as the game went on, he was rewarded more and more.”

Antetokounmpo gave the Celtics a window to make a push, when he picked up his fourth foul on a silly decision to challenge Tatum far away from the basket with 3:37 remaining in the third quarter. But the Celtics were unable to cut into Milwaukee’s six-point lead, even with Antetokounmpo on the bench for the remainder of the quarter.

Advertisement

The Celtics wasted several scoring opportunities when Antetokounmpo was off the floor. When he was on it, he had an immense impact on the outcome — whether it be scoring, passing, or defense — finishing with a plus-23 for the game.

It was readily apparent the Celtics needed to devise a more effective defensive strategy against Antetokounmpo beyond simply being more physical with him, as was they were in defending Kevin Durant in the first-round sweep of the Nets.

Antetokounmpo, who let out a large sigh when taking his seat at the podium after the game, said he relishes that style of play.

“Maybe I’m weird, but I thrive through physicality,” he said. “I love feeling beat up after games. I don’t know why. My family thinks I’m a weirdo, but when the game finishes, I just look at my body and if I don’t feel like I’m beat up or if I was physical enough, then I feel like I didn’t give everything to my team.”

Losing a game in which Antetokounmpo struggled to find his own shot, making just 36 percent of his attempts, cannot feel good for the Celtics.

Especially when they know what the two-time MVP is capable of moving forward.

Advertisement

“I think he’ll be better going into the second game,” Budenholzer said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.