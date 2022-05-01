Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who took down the Patriots, released by Bears

The Bears acquired Foles — the Super Bowl 52 MVP for Philadelphia — from Jacksonville in March 2020. Trubisky started the first two games that year.

New general manager Ryan Poles hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields . He had one year left on his contract.

The Bears released veteran quarterback Nick Foles Sunday, two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.

Foles replaced him during a comeback win at Atlanta, then went 2-5 starting the next seven games. Trubisky went back into the starting lineup with Foles nursing a hip and glute injury.

Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy is Mr. Irrelevant

Mr. Irrelevant? Not if you ask the 49ers.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, the distinction given to the player chosen with the 262nd and final pick of the NFL Draft. It comes with an ego check and a week of festivities in Southern California, but the 49ers insist they took the pick seriously.

“He’s relevant to us,” general manager John Lynch said.

The quarterback, a four-year starter who is more adept at scrambling than passing, has a chance to distinguish himself with the 49ers. Reports have swirled that they’re listening to trade proposals for Jimmy Garoppolo. Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick out of North Dakota State in the 2021 draft, may be their designated quarterback of the future, but there could be room on the roster for a long shot like Purdy.



