Game 23: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and pregame notes as J.D. Martinez returns

With the bats still quiet and the Red Sox struggling to get out of their own way elsewhere, they still have a chance to take the weekend series with the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Nick Pivetta is on the hill for Boston on Sunday with hopes of righting the ship both for the club and for himself — the righthander has allowed 15 earned runs in just 16 ⅓ innings this season, a far cry from his steady performance in 2022.

The Sox will look to get back in the groove at the plate against the Orioles’ Jordan Lyles, making his fifth start against Boston; he has a 6.10 ERA in the previous four.