Game 23: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and pregame notes as J.D. Martinez returns

With the bats still quiet and the Red Sox struggling to get out of their own way elsewhere, they still have a chance to take the weekend series with the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Pivetta is on the hill for Boston on Sunday with hopes of righting the ship both for the club and for himself — the righthander has allowed 15 earned runs in just 16 ⅓ innings this season, a far cry from his steady performance in 2022.
The Sox will look to get back in the groove at the plate against the Orioles’ Jordan Lyles, making his fifth start against Boston; he has a 6.10 ERA in the previous four.
J.D. Martinez is back in the Sox lineup after he was a late scratch Saturday; Jaylin Davis will make his first start for Boston, taking over in left field.
Lineups
RED SOX (9-13): Story 2B, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Cordero 1B, Hernández CF, Bradley RF, Vázquez C, Davis LF
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-3, 8.27 ERA)
ORIOLES (7-14): Mullins CF, Santander RF, Mountcastle DH, Hays LF, Odor 2B, Urias 3B, Nevin 1B, Bemboom C, Mateo SS
Pitching: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-2, 5.40 ERA)
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Lyles: Christian Arroyo 1-3, Xander Bogaerts 1-5, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 1-5, Rafael Devers 1-5, Kiké Hernández 1-3, J.D. Martinez 2-5, Trevor Story 3-16, Alex Verdugo 0-6, Christian Vázquez 3-5
Orioles vs. Pivetta: Robinson Chirinos 0-2, Kelvin Gutiérrez 2-6, Austin Hays 0-11, Trey Mancini 1-14, Jorge Mateo 0-2, Ryan McKenna 1-1, Ryan Mountcastle 4-13, Cedric Mullins 6-16, Tyler Nevin 0-1, Rougned Odor 0-4, Chris Owings 1-1, Anthony Santander 1-5, Ramón Urías 1-2
Stat of the day: Nick Pivetta’s 8.27 ERA is the third-worst mark of any pitcher who’s thrown at least 15 innings this season.
Notes: Boston ended April with an underwhelming 9-13 record, after losing four extra innings games on the road and eight of 14 decided by two runs or fewer ... Baltimore snapped a five-game skid Saturday, thanks to the efforts of six relievers who combined on 5 1/3 scoreless innings ... The Red Sox are 3-6 on their 10-game road trip, and have been held to three runs or fewer in six games on the trip. The Sox also continued to play without J.D. Martinez, whose groin injury has kept him out for three straight games. He is expected to return Sunday ... Lyles led the AL last year with 38 homers allowed when he was with Texas. He allowed one homer in his first three outings before surrendering three in his last start against the Yankees ... Pivetta is 6-1 with a 3.60 ERA in eight career outings against the Orioles. He is 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five career starts in Baltimore.
