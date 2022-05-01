The Milwaukee Bucks are not the Brooklyn Nets, and the Celtics are in for a battle this series

No sweep this time, Boston fans. You can purchase those plane tickets to Miami for the conference finals if you like, but make sure you buy trip insurance or refundable seats.

They don’t roll over when your crowd makes loud noises. They command respect, more than scorn. They have a two-time MVP who is probably the best basketball player in the world at this hour and they know how to close games when they have a nice lead in the fourth.

The Milwaukee Bucks reminded us Sunday that they are the defending champions of the NBA. They came into TD Garden and earned back home-court advantage with a 101-89 Game 1 victory over the previously surging Celtics in this conference semifinal. The Bucks are playing without their second-best player (Khris Middleton), but sent word that it’s going to take Boston’s “A” game to beat them.

We did not see the Celtics’ “A” game. This was more like their “F” game. Like something we saw in November and December.

Green Teamers will make a lot of noise about notorious official Scott Foster and his cohorts. But the Celtics need to be much better. Foster was bad, as ever, but the officials did not cost the Celtics this game. The Celts shot the basketball like a team of Greg Kites (28 of 84, 33.3 percent) and richly deserved to come out on the short end. The visitors were better, and hungrier.

And Grayson Allen aside, the Bucks are hard to hate.

Start with Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists), a humble superstar in the mold of Bills Russell and Walton. The Greek Freak grew up without the AAU sense of entitlement that plagues so much of NBA America, and his work ethic and team concept oozes from every pore of his massive carriage. This is a superstar who — rather than take his talents to the nearest beach and assemble a team of All Stars — chose to stay in . . . Milwaukee.

It doesn’t get any more humble than that.

Add a supporting cast of worthy veterans, guys who move the ball and play team defense . . . and you’ve got trouble when Jaylen Brown (4 of 13) and Jayson Tatum (6 of 18) lay bricks for the entire game. It didn’t help to have Marcus Smart getting hurt (dislocated shoulder and knee injury) and flopping around for most of his 33 minutes. Drama king Smart did everything but ask for Paul Pierce’s wheelchair in this one. Celtic fans had better hope he is OK. They cannot win this series without him.

Nobody in Boston was happy to see Foster officiating this game. Foster ruined much of Game 4 in Brooklyn last week, managing to disqualify Tatum with a hideous sixth foul with less than three minutes to play.

The Celtics had things going their way early and a “ ‘scuse-me-while-I-kiss-the sky” follow jam by Brown gave Boston a 24-17 lead before the Bucks closed the quarter with a 10-0 run good for a 27-24 lead after one.

That was it. Boston never led again.

The defending world champs got a big bench boost from the much-hated Allen in the second quarter. He came off the pine and drained three of four shots (all threes) and had 9 points at intermission.

The Bucks pushed their lead to 56-46 by halftime and Celtics fans got a big scare when Smart collided with the Greek Freak on a drive to the basket and ran off the court and into the locker room, hunched over, clutching his shoulder/arm.

The suspense was somewhat lifted when Smart was back on the floor for the start of the third. But he got hurt again before it was over.

The Bucks wound up scoring 27 points off 18 Celtics turnovers. Veterans Jrue Holiday (25 points) and Bobby Portis (15) drained shots every time it looked as if the Celtics might make a run.

It’s going to take a village to beat these guys. The Celtics and Bucks are back at it Tuesday night at the Garden.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.