No Draymond Green, no problem as Warriors overcome adversity to edge Grizzlies in Game 1

Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points off the bench, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers. Stephen Curry added 24 points, Andrew Wiggins had 17, and Thompson finished with 15.

Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green’s first-half ejection to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Thompson missed both free throws with 6.7 seconds left, then Memphis won a jump ball before taking a timeout with 3.6 seconds remaining to set up the final play. The Grizzlies ran a play similar to Ja Morant’s last-second layup to win Game 5 in the first round, but Morant’s layup went over the rim.

Morant finished with 34 points and 10 assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. matched his season-high with six 3-pointers and had a career-high 33 points as Memphis’ first pair of teammates to score at least 30 in a playoff game. D’Anthony Melton added 14, and Brandon Clarke had 12.

The Grizzlies finished their first-round series by coming back from double-digit deficits in their final three wins — the first team in NBA history to do that more than once in a postseason, let alone a series. They came in leading the NBA in the fourth with an average of 33 points and outscoring opponents by 10.3 points a game.

This time, they could only match the Warriors point for point in the period.

Memphis edged the Warriors out for the No. 2 seed in the West by tying the franchise record with 56 wins, and the Grizzlies also took three of four in their season series. Thompson only played one and Green two of those games and Curry three.

This was a rematch with role reversals from the 2015 semifinal the Warriors won as the younger team with Memphis led by experienced vets. This also was just the first time the Warriors started a conference semifinal on the road and third playoff series Golden State didn’t start at home with Steve Kerr as coach.

The Warriors mixed up their lineup, benching Poole in favor of Gary Payton II to focus on defending Morant, the Grizzlies’ All-Star point guard and the NBA’s Most Improved Player this season.

Joel Embiid or not, Heat bracing for explosive 76ers

In Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s mind, the injury situation with Joel Embiid doesn’t doom the Philadelphia 76ers.

He figures it’ll only steel their resolve.

Clearly, the 76ers are not going to be a better team without Embiid, the scoring champion and MVP finalist currently sidelined by a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, injuries that have him officially ruled out for Game 1 and likely Game 2 as well. That said, the 76ers played the Heat once this season without Embiid — and won. They’ll try to do it again Monday night when Philadelphia visits Miami in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

“Whenever you’re dealing with a team that has to change a little bit, that immediately gets them a built-in sense of urgency,” Spoelstra said. “But again, what we’re trying to accomplish, it is so difficult. When you approach it that way, that just puts you there to compete at a high level, the necessary level that is going to be required.”

The Heat aren’t exactly in perfect health, either. Jimmy Butler has been slowed by a sore knee, Tyler Herro caught a cold that turned into an upper-respiratory-type mess — but not COVID-19 — and PJ Tucker has been dealing with a calf issue. (All three expect to play Monday.) And Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry missed the last two games of the first-round series against Atlanta with a hamstring strain, so the Heat can’t be certain when their point guard will be 100% again. He’s been ruled out for Game 1.

“I think both rosters are going into this battle knowing that both sides got enough to get the job done,” Butler said. “We’ve got a job to do. They’ve got a job to do. But I’m banking on the Miami Heat.”

Suns and Mavericks have excelled despite adversity

The Phoenix Suns have proven they can win playoff games without All-Star Devin Booker. The Dallas Mavericks showed the same when their own superstar Luka Doncic was out of the lineup.

If adversity builds strength, then this Suns-Mavericks playoff matchup could be a doozy.

The Mavericks travel to face the top-seeded Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday. The Suns are trying to get back to the NBA Finals for a second straight season, while this is the first time the Mavericks have been past the first round since Doncic came into the league.

Some suggested the Mavericks are playing with “house money” since they’re finally past the first round for the first time since 2011. Dallas coach Jason Kidd doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t know anything about the house money, but it’s the first team to four and hopefully we can put ourselves in a position to do that,” Kidd said. “It’s going to start on the road against the Western Conference champs. This is a great test for us.”

The Suns had, by far, the best regular-season record in the NBA. They looked much more mortal during the first round of the playoffs, even though they eventually prevailed, beating the New Orleans Pelicans in six games. The fourth-seeded Mavs pushed past the No. 5 Utah Jazz in six games as well.

Booker missed three games of the Pelicans series with a hamstring injury before returning in Game 6, scoring 13 points in the closeout win. Doncic also missed three games of the Mavs-Jazz series because of a strained calf before returning for Game 4 and tipping the scales in favor of Dallas.

Both should be at relatively full strength for this series.



