Rafael Nadal calls Wimbeldon’s plan to ban Russian players ‘very unfair’

After Novak Djokovic recently called Wimbledon’s decision to bar players from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine “crazy,” Rafael Nadal added his voice Sunday, saying it was “very unfair.” Speaking to reporters in Madrid, where he is making his return from a rib injury in the Madrid Open, Nadal said, “I think it’s very unfair [to] my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. It’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war.” The decision has been unpopular with tennis players’ governing bodies and has created uncertainty around the sport’s biggest tournaments. The French Open, the second Grand Slam of 2022, begins May 22 and initial reports indicate that players may be allowed to play under a neutral flag, as they have done at the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association events since Russia’s invasion began. The ATP, which governs the men’s side, and the WTA do not support the ban, which will affect a handful of players, none more prominent than Daniil Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian who lost last year in Wimbledon’s fourth round. Medvedev, ranked second in the world, won the 2021 US Open and was a finalist at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022. Russia’s Andrey Rublev, 24, is ranked eighth in the world. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the world’s fourth-ranked women’s player, was a Wimbledon and US Open semifinalist last year. Other women affected include Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the world’s 15th-ranked women’s player, who has called for an end to the war, and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Azarenka, who is ranked 18th and is a former world No. 1, has won the Australian Open twice. Elina Svitolina, a Ukrainian player ranked 20th in the world, pledged to donate her winnings in last month’s Monterrey Open to the Ukrainian army, and she supports allowing athletes who are against the invasion to play. Neither the ATP nor the WTA has taken action, but they could possibly remove ranking points from Wimbledon, which begins June 27. “The 2,000 points, whenever we go to the Grand Slams, they are really important and we have to go to those tournaments. So we will have to see the measures that we take,” said Nadal, who is a member of the ATP Player Council. “At the end of the day, what happens in our game, it doesn’t have any importance when we can see so many people dying and suffering and seeing the bad situation they are having in Ukraine.”
Osaka, Muguruza ousted in Madrid
Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza were among leading players to be knocked out of the Madrid Open. Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Osaka 6-3, 6-1 in the second round. Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina brushed aside Muguruza 6-3, 6-0. Muguruza, the reigning WTA Finals champion, had pain in her right calf but said this wasn’t the reason for her defeat. Bianca Andreescu beat sixth-seeded Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1 after the American lost her serve six times and had six double-faults. US Open champion Emma Raducanu beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1.
Boxing
Women’s bout lives up to hype
Billed as the biggest women’s boxing match in history, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano had boxing observers immediately suggesting afterward it was the fight of the year — without qualification — after Taylor successfully defended her undisputed lightweight world titles with a split-decision victory over Serrano in the first boxing match headlined by women Saturday night before a crowd of 19,000 at Madison Square Garden in New York. That distinction was not lost on either fighter, each of whom was guaranteed at least $1 million. “I had to dig deep in there. I had to produce a career-defining performance,” Taylor said after the fight. “We definitely got the best out of each other tonight; that’s for sure.” Serrano, 33, entered the ring 42-1-1, with 30 knockouts and as a champion in seven weight classes while Taylor, 35, had a 20-0 record, including six knockouts, four major lightweight titles and an Olympic gold medal.
Minor League baseball
WooSox power past Buffalo
After leading the International League in slugging during April, the Worcester Red Sox (13-11) carried their offense into May, opening the month with a 10-6 win over the Buffalo Bisons (14-10) in front of a season-high sellout crowd of 9,103 at Polar Park. The WooSox put up 10 hits and matched season-highs in extra-base hits (6) and home runs (4), highlighted by the two-run shots by Christin Stewart (second inning), Rob Refsnyder (third inning), Jeter Downs (fifth inning). Triston Casas hit a solo shot in the fifth, which came on the heels of Downs’ homer, marking the first back-to-back homers of the season for the WooSox . . . The Portland Sea Dogs (10-11) were shutout, 5-0, by the host Somerset Patriots (14-7) in TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater Township, N.J. Sea Dogs lefthanded starter Chris Murphy (0-2, 2.63 ERA) absorbed the loss after giving up two runs on two hits over 4.0 innings of work. Righthander Joan Martinez entered in the fifth in relief of Murphy and allowed three runs on four hits, including a pair of homers.
Auto racing
Force, 72, wins NHRA Funny Car event
John Force won the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., for his 155th Funny Car victory. The 72-year-old Force beat Robert Hight, Ron Capps and Mike McIntire Jr. in the final with a 3.914-second run at 328.66 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Force qualified No. 1 with a track-record run and set the track speed record at 335.07 m.p.h. in the first round of eliminations . . . Pato O’Ward put aside his contract dispute with his Arrow McLaren SP race team to win an IndyCar Series race at Barber Motorsport Park in Leeds, Ala. The 22-year-old Mexican used a strong outside pass of polesitter Rinus VeeKay after both pitted for fresh tires to take the lead then drive away for the victory, breaking Team Penske’s stranglehold after its drivers swept the first three IndyCar races of the season.
