Rafael Nadal calls Wimbeldon’s plan to ban Russian players ‘very unfair’

After Novak Djokovic recently called Wimbledon’s decision to bar players from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine “crazy,” Rafael Nadal added his voice Sunday, saying it was “very unfair.” Speaking to reporters in Madrid, where he is making his return from a rib injury in the Madrid Open, Nadal said, “I think it’s very unfair [to] my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. It’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war.” The decision has been unpopular with tennis players’ governing bodies and has created uncertainty around the sport’s biggest tournaments. The French Open, the second Grand Slam of 2022, begins May 22 and initial reports indicate that players may be allowed to play under a neutral flag, as they have done at the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association events since Russia’s invasion began. The ATP, which governs the men’s side, and the WTA do not support the ban, which will affect a handful of players, none more prominent than Daniil Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian who lost last year in Wimbledon’s fourth round. Medvedev, ranked second in the world, won the 2021 US Open and was a finalist at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022. Russia’s Andrey Rublev, 24, is ranked eighth in the world. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the world’s fourth-ranked women’s player, was a Wimbledon and US Open semifinalist last year. Other women affected include Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the world’s 15th-ranked women’s player, who has called for an end to the war, and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Azarenka, who is ranked 18th and is a former world No. 1, has won the Australian Open twice. Elina Svitolina, a Ukrainian player ranked 20th in the world, pledged to donate her winnings in last month’s Monterrey Open to the Ukrainian army, and she supports allowing athletes who are against the invasion to play. Neither the ATP nor the WTA has taken action, but they could possibly remove ranking points from Wimbledon, which begins June 27. “The 2,000 points, whenever we go to the Grand Slams, they are really important and we have to go to those tournaments. So we will have to see the measures that we take,” said Nadal, who is a member of the ATP Player Council. “At the end of the day, what happens in our game, it doesn’t have any importance when we can see so many people dying and suffering and seeing the bad situation they are having in Ukraine.”

Osaka, Muguruza ousted in Madrid

Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza were among leading players to be knocked out of the Madrid Open. Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Osaka 6-3, 6-1 in the second round. Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina brushed aside Muguruza 6-3, 6-0. Muguruza, the reigning WTA Finals champion, had pain in her right calf but said this wasn’t the reason for her defeat. Bianca Andreescu beat sixth-seeded Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1 after the American lost her serve six times and had six double-faults. US Open champion Emma Raducanu beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1.