Red Sox return to action after rain delay in Baltimore

The blast came off reliever Kutter Crawford, the fourth Red Sox pitcher of the game. Starter Nick Pivetta went 4⅓ innings, giving up three runs on six hits, before giving way to Austin Davis, Hirokazu Sawamura, then Crawford.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox trip to Baltimore got a little bit longer because of the weather Sunday, with their final of the three-game series at Camden Yards getting delayed by rain at 3:12 p.m. The Sox trailed, 4-1, in the bottom of sixth when umpires halted play, shortly after Rougned Odor had upped the Orioles lead with a monster solo home run to right field.

But as usual, the bigger issue for the Sox were their bats, which just couldn’t seem to get the big hit. Boston threatened in the first inning against Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles, but left two runners on base. They threatened in the second with a two-out rally, but when Christian Vazquez failed to run on contact of a Jaylin Davis single, they too were stranded by Trevor Story’s strikeout.

They threatened again in the third with another two-out rally, a hit by J.D. Martinez, a walk to Franchy Cordero and a hit-by-pitch of Kiké Hernández. But Jackie Bradley Jr. swung at the first pitch he saw, grounding out weakly to first base.

They threatened again in the third, when Davis hit a one-out single and Story drew his second walk of the day, but Rafael Devers, also swinging at the first pitch, grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Sox finally plated one run in the fifth inning on Cordero’s sacrifice fly, cashing in on Xander Bogaerts’s leadoff double, but much like the story of the season, there was no rally to be found.

