Strong depth provides shot in the arm for North Attleborough boys in MSTCA Division 3 Relays

“To have those ‘B’ guys feel like heroes was awesome because they work hard, and all three of those guys are seniors,” Holster said. “So that’s a neat thing for them to be able to experience.”

After a brief waiting period, the Red Rocketeers came out on top in the overall scoring with 56 points, overtaking Wakefield (55 points) in the final tally. Coach Scott Holster noted the win as a collective effort, but credited the shot put “B” team of Connor Belanger (41 feet, 11½ inches), Jace Delaney (37-3), and Evan Carlson (31-3¾) for surpassing expectations with a critical third-place finish to turn the tide.

The North Attleborough boys’ track team needed every member and every last point in Sunday’s MSTCA Division 3 Relays at Oliver Ames in Easton.

North Attleborough’s shot put ‘A’ team of Brodie Clemente (52-2¾), Mark Etienvre (49-5¾), and Joseph Beckett (46-7½) won the event, setting a meet and school record of 148 feet, 4 inches in the process. The same trio prevailed at discus (364-3). The Red Rocketeers also finished first in the 4x200 relay (1:34.28) and javelin (408-10).

For Holster, the victory rewards a program that logged long hours behind the scenes. Clemente, who is committed to Bryant, spent the pandemic lifting in his basement to train.

“It’s those kinds of stories that made an event like today happen,” Holster said.

Wakefield triumphed in the girls’ D3 relays, scoring 60 points to beat out Walpole (52 points) and Melrose (50 points). The Warriors’ day was highlighted by a victory in the 1,600 sprint medley (4:21.47) and the long jump relay (45-5).

Burlington boys, Wilmington girls rule D4

“If I could only win one a year, it’s the one I want,” Burlington boys’ coach Matthew Carr said.

His Red Devils took first place in the distance medley with a time of 11:16.81 and the 4x800 meter relay (8:47.68), along with five second-place finishes to win the MSTCA Division 4 Relays with 75 points. Newburyport (63 points) and host Pembroke (55 points) completed the top three.

Burlington won the event in Division 3 last year, and Carr said his team expects to “be in the mix, always.”

“Between indoor and spring track, we’ve won 9 of the last 13,” he said. “There’s no shame to not winning, but we expect to be in the mix.”

Carr pointed to performances by juniors Eric Sekyaya and Rithikh Prakash, and senior Garrett Asher. Sekyaya ran in three events including the first place 4x800 meters, Prakash ran the 2-mile in the victorious distance medley, and Asher led Burlington to wins in the shot put and discus.

“[These are] three that I demanded a lot of and they gave it to me,” Carr said. “We don’t do a lot of individual talking, we don’t have captains on the team. This is absolutely a team win.”

Junior Elijah Wolinski finished first individually in the pole vault at 3.04 meters.

Newburyport had an early lead, but Burlington stayed in it. The Red Devils tightened their grip with the win at the distance medley toward the end, before the team dumped a bucket of Gatorade on Carr.

“To me, it’s the true championship team that can win relays, it requires so many athletes,” Carr said.

On the girls’ side, Wilmington took five first-place finishes and the event victory with 86 points. Medfield and Holliston tied for second place with 53 points.

“We placed in every event we entered,” coach Joe Patrone said. “The girls showed a lot of depth today. A lot of girls had personal bests. They came out and did an incredible job.”

Senior Sarah LaVita finished first in the javelin (32.70 meters) and in the discus (31.61 meters). The Wildcats had first and second individual finishes in the high jump with sophomore Mollie Osgood (1.58 meters) and senior Celia Kulis (1.53 meters). The team finished first in each of these events, along with the triple jump and the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle.

“I didn’t put any pressure on them today and said we’ll focus on [Tuesday’s meet against] Melrose,” Patrone said. “Them being relaxed and focused on Melrose, they really performed. I thought we had a chance to win but didn’t think we’d win by that much.”

Wilmington added two second-place finishes and two thirds, including the mile relay, which was good for a school record.

“This is a complete team thing,” Patrone said. “Winning the state relays shows how good a team you are. You can’t win with a few superstars. Everyone performed today and helped out.”

Baseball

Lowell 8, Central Catholic 3 — Jayden Villanueva scored two runs on two hits and Joseph Auger added two RBIs to power the host Raiders (7-4), who used a five-run seventh inning to wrestle away a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Apponequet 15, Middleborough 3 — Riley Levrault scored six goals, and Abby Vincent and Emilia Keane each notched three goals for the Lakers (6-2) in the nonleague win.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.