Yankees run win streak to nine behind two more Aaron Judge home runs

Along with running his homer streak to three straight games, Judge drove in the tying run in the seventh on a checked swing that trundled slowly down the first-base line, helping New York rally for a 6-4 victory over the Royals that pushed the club’s winning streak to nine games.

It was the 30-foot oopsie RBI that Judge hit in between that helped get Severino off the hook for a loss.

Luis Severino had a good vantage point to watch Aaron Judge send a pitch 453 feet to straightaway center field in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, and the Yankees starter marveled at the nearly 400-foot homer that the slugger added in the ninth.

Advertisement

“What can I say?” Severino asked. “The guy's a monster.”

Not on that groundout, but certainly on the two homers. They gave Judge five in his last five games and eight on the season.

“I mean, the way he cleaned that first one out, man — it’s hard to hit one more pure,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Judge’s first-inning shot.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Josh Donaldson drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh on a fielder’s choice. Clarke Schmidt (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning in relief to earn the win, then was optioned to Triple A afterward. Aroldis Chapman left the tying run on base in the ninth to earn his sixth save on the year and 20th in a row.

The Yankees, riding the longest winning streak in the majors, improved to 16-6. It’s only the fourth time since 1959 that the 27-time World Series champions have won at least 16 of their first 22 games.

Michael Taylor homered for Kansas City, which has lost eight of its last 10.

Blue Jays continue mastery of close ones, Astros

Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette added a two-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the visiting Houston Astros, 3-2, despite collecting just three hits.

Advertisement

Righthander Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three from Houston. Gausman, who allowed two runs and six hits, has not walked a batter in 31⅔ innings this season.

Tim Mayza worked the eighth, and Jordan Romano pitched around Kyle Tucker’s one-out double in the ninth to earn his 11th save in 12 chances. Romano got some help from right fielder George Springer, who made a sensational catch on pinch-hitter Alex Bregman’s liner for the second out.

The Blue Jays have won nine of 12, and four of six in the season series against the defending AL champions. Five of the six were decided by one run; the Jays are 9-2 in one-run games.

Twins strike quick, keep rolling over Rays

Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game, and Minnesota beat the Rays, 9-3, in St. Petersburg, Fla., to coast to its ninth win in 10 games.

The Twins broke out quickly for five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming, and Josh Winder (1-0) pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start, giving up two hits and striking out seven.

Robert Dugger threw 87 pitches in his major league debut for the Rays, giving up three runs on eight hits in 5⅓ innings. Isaac Paredes, acquired from Detroit in exchange for Austin Meadows just before the season started, went 1 for 4 and played third base in his first game with Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

Josh Garlick, who drove in a Minnesota run with a single in the first inning, left the game in the fourth with right calf tightness. Miguel Sano did not play for the fourth time in five games due to knee trouble.

Abysmal offensive numbers in season’s first month

Last season, dwindling batting averages put baseball in a panic and prompted a midseason change in the enforcement of rules banning sticky stuff by pitchers. In 2022, even with the designated hitter added to the National League, the hits are missing and the power has gone out. The batting average across the majors this April was a lousy .231, once again on pace to fall under the record low of .237 set in The Year of the Pitcher in 1968. After several years of surging home run totals, batters are slugging a measly .369 and averaging 4.03 runs per game, both lows for baseball since the strike-altered 1981 season. Despite the New York Mets’ consternation over a spate of hit-by-pitches, checks for sticky stuff seem to be limiting pitchers’ ability to blow batters away, and their control hasn’t been compromised. Strikeouts are down significantly, from 9.30 per nine innings through April 30 last year to 8.69 this season. Walks are down slightly, to 3.35 per nine, and hit by pitches are also down, from 0.5 per nine to 0.43 . . . Shohei Ohtani said he expects to play Monday, a day after the two-way Angels star made an early exit because of tightness in his right groin. The regining AL MVP was the designated hitter when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of a 6-5 win at the White Sox. “I was taken out for safety reasons. I was perfectly OK with it,” Ohtani said through a translator after going 0 for 3 with an RBI. Overall, Ohtani has played 22 of the Angels’ 23 games this season . . . Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley was placed on the 10-day injured list before the team’s Sunday night game against Philadelphia with a partially torn elbow ligament that will sideline him indefinitely. Reid-Foley exited his outing Saturday night, and an MRI showed a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. Tommy John surgery could be a possibility . . . Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers, 6-3, overcoming Miguel Cabrera’s shutout-breaking 503rd career home run, hit off reliever Phil Bickford in the eighth inning. Cabrera, who got his 3,000th career hit last week, tied George Brett for 18th in major league history with 1,119 extra-base hits . . . Logan Gilbert kept up his run of impressive starts, Julio Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, and Seattle beat Miami, 7-3, to end the Marlins’ seven-game winning streak . . . Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Cubs over the Brewers, 2-0, in Milwaukee to end a four-game losing streak. Chicago had been outscored, 20-2, in dropping the first two games of the series . . . Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings in Denver for his first win of the season, and Colorado completed a series sweep of struggling Cincinnati, 10-1. The Reds are a franchise-worst 3-19, losers of six straight and 17 of 18 . . . Triston McKenzie threw 6⅓ scoreless innings and Cleveland completed its first series sweep in Oakland since 2000 with a 7-3 victory over the A’s. Franmil Reyes, mired in a 1-for-27 slump entering the day, had a two-run single in the third.