As Russia brings ruble to Kherson, the region’s cellphones, Internet fall silent

At the same time, the Ukrainians reported Sunday that nearly all cellular and Internet service in the area was down. The Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior accused Russian forces of cutting service, saying it was an attempt to keep Ukrainians from accessing truthful information about the war.

The Russian forces in control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and its surrounding province started to enforce a transition to the Russian ruble from Ukrainian currency Sunday, a move that Ukrainian officials have described as part of an attempt to scrub a part of the country clean of its national identity and embed it in Moscow’s sphere of influence.

Local officials estimate that nearly half of the population in the region has fled, and accounts from witnesses who have left paint an image of an increasingly repressive environment. The letter Z — the symbol of the invasion force — can be seen in photographs and videos scrawled on buildings, and the Russian flag flies over government buildings. Outside one, according to local news outlets, a statue of Vladimir Lenin was recently put back up.

Russian television programs dominate the airwaves, although a recent explosion at a television tower briefly stopped the broadcasts.

The British military’s intelligence agency said Sunday that the introduction of the ruble and statements from a recently installed pro-Russia administration declaring that a return to Ukrainian control would be “impossible” demonstrated “Russian intent to exert strong political and economic influence in Kherson over the long term.”

Kherson’s Ukrainian mayor, Ihor Kolykhaiev, who has been pushed out by Russian authorities, could not be reached by phone or e-mail Sunday. He told the BBC on Saturday that he did not believe the introduction of Russian currency would work because the only banking system in the region was Ukrainian, not Russian.

The Russian occupation has met resistance — like angry street protests and more clandestine military efforts only hinted at in the daily updates from Ukrainian commanders — but it is increasingly hard to verify information coming from the region.

On April 19, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry accused the Russians of preparing sham referendums to “legalize” the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied areas, including Kherson.

But Ukrainian officials believe those plans have been scrapped after widespread protests as the Russians plan to find a way to “absorb” the region into Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014.

Kherson was the first major city to fall to Russia, and it was largely spared the kind of destruction unleashed by Russian forces in many towns and villages.

The province of Kherson, on the mouth of the Dnieper River on the border with Crimea, is a linchpin for the Russian offensive in the south. Russians have been trying to fortify their position in the region even as Ukrainian forces have made repeated counterattacks.

The Ukrainian military high command warned Sunday that Russian forces were “fighting to reach the administrative borders" of Kherson in order to “create favorable conditions” to attack the cities of Mykolayiv, to its northwest, and Kryvyi Rih, to its northeast.