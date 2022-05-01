War crimes hearing revisits US soldiers’ abuse of detainees

“I laughed at him while he did it,” Damien M. Corsetti, a former Army private, testified last week of his role in the military intelligence campaign to prepare a Saudi prisoner, Ahmed Muhammed Haza al-Darbi, for interrogation at the Bagram Air Base detention facility in the summer of 2002.

Defense lawyers are delving into the early days of detainee abuse in wartime Afghanistan in pretrial hearings in the case of the bombing of the Navy destroyer Cole, with descriptions of a key informant being held hooded and nude, deprived of sleep, used as an ashtray, and made to clean up a fetid spill of human waste and diesel fuel with his bare hands.

Corsetti said he also subjected al-Darbi to periods of painful double wrist shackling in what were called “stress positions,” sometimes on his knees, sometimes with arms raised above his head. It all took place inside an old Soviet MiG hangar where, when not being interrogated or held in isolation, prisoners were forced to sit silently on rugs the size of prayer mats in one of five cages named for al-Qaida attacks.

Now it is up to an Army judge, Col. Lanny J. Acosta Jr., to decide whether to allow FBI agents to testify to what al-Darbi told them at Bagram nearly 20 years ago at the eventual death penalty trial of Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri. Al-Nashiri, 57, is accused of plotting the bombing of the Cole, which took place off Yemen in October 2000 and killed 17 American sailors.

No trial date has been set as Acosta considers challenges to the evidence that prosecutors want to use. The hearings are set to continue Monday.

Al-Darbi, who was held at Guantánamo Bay for 15 years, will not be available to testify at the trial. He has already pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in a military commission and was returned in 2018 to his native Saudi Arabia, where he is serving a 13-year prison sentence.

The lead prosecutor, Mark A. Miller, a Justice Department lawyer assigned to the Cole case, said that what happened to al-Darbi was “unpleasant” and “shouldn’t have been done,” but that it did not meet a legal definition of torture.

Lt. Cmdr. Alaric A. Piette, al-Nashiri’s lawyer and a former member of the Navy SEALs, urged the judge to reject the testimony from the FBI agents as “tainted by torture.”