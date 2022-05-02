Celebrities arrive at the 2022 Met Gala. Here’s what they’re wearing.

Celebrities are showing up in force in New York for the 2022 Met Gala — the year’s biggest night in fashion.

This year’s star-studded event celebrates the opening of the second part of a two-part exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” an extravaganza focused on the relevance and power of American fashion. The evening’s dress code is “gilded glamour.”

It’s been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Costume Institute. Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, and tech were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400, according to the Associated Press. The 2020 gala was canceled.