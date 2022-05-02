Celebrities arrive at the 2022 Met Gala. Here’s what they’re wearing.

Celebrities are showing up in force in New York for the 2022 Met Gala — the year’s biggest night in fashion.
This year’s star-studded event celebrates the opening of the second part of a two-part exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” an extravaganza focused on the relevance and power of American fashion. The evening’s dress code is “gilded glamour.”
It’s been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Costume Institute. Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, and tech were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400, according to the Associated Press. The 2020 gala was canceled.
Advertisement
The special co-hosts are Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Honorary chairs include journalist Anna Wintour of Vogue; Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, the company that is underwriting the exhibition and party, along with Condé Nast; and designer Tom Ford, who will no doubt dress many attendees.
Here’s a look at what the celebs were wearing to the event.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.