KISS 108′s Matt Siegel to make announcement Tuesday after nearly 2 weeks off the air, cohost says

“We get a lot of DMs, a lot of questions,” Costa said. “So we’re just trying to keep you up to date on what we know.”

On Monday, the show’s cohost Billy Costa told listeners that Siegel will make an announcement on-air Tuesday morning just after 8 a.m. Costa did not disclose any further details, except to say that listeners of the popular morning show have been clamoring for an update on the whereabouts of the host.

Regular listeners of KISS 108 FM have noticed that Matt Siegel, host of the long-running “Matty in the Morning” show, has been off the air without explanation for almost two weeks, but more details about his absence may be forthcoming.

Siegel, a fixture on Boston radio for more than 40 years, has been off the air since April 20, as has longtime “Matty” cohost Lisa Donovan.

Costa, who has continued to host the show in their absence, said Monday that Donovan is “still home dealing with a family matter.”

In response to phone calls about the Tuesday announcement, Siegel responded to a Globe reporter with a brief text: “Tomorrow morning 8am kiss 108.”

Costa did not immediately respond to phone calls from the Globe. Representatives from iHeartMedia, the parent company of WXKS-FM, also did not immediately respond to an email from the Globe.

On April 19, the last day Siegel was on the air, he told listeners that he visited the doctor the previous day to get his prostate checked. The next day, Costa took over the hosting slot, saying on the air that Siegel had “business he had to take care of.”

Following Costa’s statement on Monday, rumors about what Siegel might announce began circulating on social media, with some speculating that the 72-year-old host is going to retire. Siegel has helmed “Matty in the Morning” since it first went on the air in 1981, and was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2012.

Last year, “Matty in the Morning” found itself mired in various controversies. Last May, Siegel got flak for his comments about singer Demi Lovato coming out as non-binary. He stormed off the air, declaring “Matty out,” before returning to the show the next day.

Just a month later, co-host and executive producer Rebekah “Bex” Maroun departed the station after she was subjected to Siegel’s on-air wrath over the Lovato incident.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com