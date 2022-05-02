CEO of Boston cybersecurity firm Snyk plans to add several hundred jobs this year

The station is lined with banners featuring local cybersecurity firm Snyk , and its canine mascot, Patch . It’s part of a marketing push this month engineered under the leadership of Snyk chief executive Peter McKay , and timed with the company’s first “SnykWeek” for software developers at the Park Plaza this week. A Snyk truck will give away free tacos in the Seaport on Thursday, and Snyk will hand out free coffee in the Back Bay and on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

South Station commuters now face the watchful eyes of a vigilant Dobermann. But this dog doesn’t bark or bite — at least not literally.

Advertisement

McKay said the goal is twofold: persuade more software developers to use Snyk’s cybersecurity software and attract potential recruits. McKay has aggressive hiring plans, with expectations to add roughly 500 people by year’s end, to Snyk’s global workforce of 1,200. (About 200 people are currently based in Boston.)

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Snyk (pronounced like “sneak”) has come a long way in a relatively short time. Guy Podjarny founded the firm in 2015 after working as chief technology officer of web performance at Akamai Technologies. He recruited McKay in 2019 to take over as CEO; the two previously worked together at Watchfire, which McKay led before the Waltham software firm was sold to IBM in 2007.

Last year provided a watershed moment: Snyk raised $605 million from backers such as Sands Capital, Tiger Global, Atlassian Ventures, and Salesforce. That infusion brought Snyk’s total raised in various equity sales to $850 million and its valuation to $8.6 billion, edging it closer to an IPO.

Now, McKay is putting some of that money to work. The cybersecurity sector is red-hot today, and there are few areas with more cyber experts than Greater Boston.

“Tech talent is hard to get, but [cyber] security talent is even harder to get,” McKay said. “To have that many really top-notch security people in this geography says a lot for Boston.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, McKay’s phone has been flooded with texts from friends and associates about the South Station makeover. “It’s like, ‘Wow, you’ve got to be doing something right,’” McKay said.

Getting to know you...

Arthur Jemison isn’t even on the job yet in Boston, as the city’s soon-to-be chief of planning. But he isn’t wasting any time in getting to know the players in the development industry.

Last Thursday, Jemison held forth at the Parkman House in a room packed with developers; he is leaving a high-level role at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and will join Mayor Michelle Wu’s cabinet later this month.

Wu introduced Jemison at the meeting and was joined by other key business liaisons in her administration such as Segun Idowu, Wu’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, and Devin Quirk, Jemison’s soon-to-be deputy at the Boston Planning & Development Agency. (Jemison was already familiar to some in the room from an earlier part of his career in Boston.) The event followed a similarly themed meeting held the previous day at the Parkman House to introduce Jemison to community activists.

Wu is trying to build support for her plans to reduce income inequality in the city, including by trying to increase requirements for developers to build affordable housing — currently set at 13 percent of units in most larger residential projects. That could be a tough sell to an industry that is facing rising costs of its own.

Advertisement

At least there’s one thing just about everyone can agree on: Living in Boston is becoming increasingly unaffordable for all but the wealthy, and something should be done to address it.

The best way to solve the problem? Good luck finding consensus on that one.

Handoff time at Keurig

Chief executive Bob Gamgort is passing the coffee maker over to his lieutenant, Ozan Dokmecioglu, at Keurig Dr Pepper — and analysts apparently have a few questions about what could be brewing next at the Burlington headquarters.

Gamgort will remain on board for two years as executive chairman after Dokmecioglu, the chief financial officer, moves up to be CEO this summer. The two have worked closely together on Keurig Green Mountain’s integration with Dr Pepper over the last three years.

In an earnings call last week, Gamgort said that he will make mergers and acquisitions a bigger focus as executive chairman.

The call coincided with an announcement that the company led a $60 million investment round for Tractor Beverage Co., an Idaho-based provider of organic beverages for restaurants and universities.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey asked if Wall Street should expect more smaller-scale investments like that one, if Gamgort is reticent about large-scale deals?

Gamgort was quick to clarify.

“Our reticence ... was not on large deals,” Gamgort replied. “Our reticence is on overpaying for large deals.”

Something new for Hopcroft

It’s time for new leadership at the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council.

Advertisement

Tom Hopcroft is stepping down after essentially 25 years in the job. The MassTLC chief executive helped create the organization in 2005 by merging the group he ran at the time, the New England Business and Technology Association, with the Massachusetts Software Council. Hopcroft announced his pending departure last week on LinkedIn; Kate McLeod will be interim director while a formal search for Hopcroft’s replacement is conducted.

Hopcroft made diversifying his group— and the tech sector in general— a top priority in recent years, an effort that has reached some critical milestones. After spending much of his adult life in the role, the 53-year-old Hopcroft is ready to try something new.

He said in an e-mail that he’s been reflecting on what is meaningful to him and the limits of what can be done in a trade group. He said it’s the right time for MassTLC to bring in a new leader with different experiences and skills.

“I’m exploring some interesting opportunities that have come my way but am also trying to … not jump too quickly,” Hopcroft said, “as I also want to take the opportunity to spend time with my family, travel, participate in my community, and support a few causes and campaigns that I care about.”

A once-in-125-years sort of groundbreaking

Building in Boston is almost never easy. But try doing it on Boston Common, and the rest of the city might not seem so complicated.

Even the governor can’t wave a magic wand to make the bureaucracy disappear.

Advertisement

That was one of the points Charlie Baker made at the groundbreaking for the 22-foot sculpture dubbed “The Embrace” that will go up on the Common to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and the couple’s time in Boston.

Baker recalled sitting down with entrepreneur and project founder Paul English, King Boston cochair Liz Walker, and then-director Marie St. Fleur about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, to put together a checklist of what needed to be done. It took two years to get the shovels in the ground. (Technically, the real groundbreaking took place earlier last month.) Baker praised St. Fleur and Imari Paris Jeffries, King Boston’s current director, for raising $10.5 million for the memorial during a pandemic. Add in the cost of a proposed research center in Roxbury, and they’ve taken the fund-raising to $20 million.

The paperwork apparently didn’t move as smoothly. Walker noted this will be the first memorial on the Common in 125 years and declared, “We are making history.”

Baker said he wasn’t particularly surprised by the long lag time.

“As one of the people … involved in the process of getting the licenses and the permits and the permission and all of the paperwork process that was necessary to make this happen, I think I know why it’s been 125 years,” Baker said. “This is a tough place to get something sited.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.