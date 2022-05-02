COVID pill falls short in trial; Pfizer’s shares drop as a result

Pfizer slumped after Paxlovid, its pill for treating COVID-19, failed to show benefit as a preventive therapy in a trial.

Paxlovid is poised to become one of the fastest-selling drugs of all time, with $24 billion in projected 2022 sales, according to analytics group Airfinity. Pfizer has also reaped billions in global sales from its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said late Friday that the drug failed to hit its main goal of reducing the risk that adults exposed to the coronavirus through contact with a household member would become infected. Compared with those who took a placebo, people who received Paxlovid had about a third less risk of infection, which wasn't statistically significant.