Fidelity touts ‘consumer protections’ as its plan for bitcoin in 401(k) plans draws fire

Last week, Boston-based Fidelity announced that by mid-year, employers on its platform could choose to allow employees to invest as much as 20 percent of their 401(k) assets in bitcoin. Employers could choose not to include the option at all or impose a lower asset cap. Fidelity oversees some 24,000 401(k) retirement plans, and its change in policy around bitcoin potentially could impact more than 20 million workers.

Fidelity Investments’ plan to allow bitcoin in retirement savings plans it administers has hit a wall of criticism from regulators, legal experts, and consumer groups who fear cryptocurrencies are too risky for investors in such plans.

The announcement brought rapid pushback from the Department of Labor, which regulates retirement savings programs and issued a memo back in March cautioning 401(k) plan administrators about the risks of allowing crypto investments. “These investments present significant risks and challenges to participants’ retirement accounts, including significant risks of fraud, theft, and loss,” the March 10 memo stated.

“We have grave concerns with what Fidelity has done,” the acting assistant secretary of the Employee Benefits Security Administration, Ali Khawar, told the Wall Street Journal last week.

The price of bitcoin has swung wildly from over $60,000 last March down to $30,000 in July, then back over $60,000 in November and down to $35,000 in January. It was trading at just over $38,000 on Monday.

Fidelity said it was responding to growing demand for adding crypto investment options to retirement plans and would include adequate safeguards.

The new option “helps employers address this growing demand among their employees by providing indirect access to bitcoin through their workplace savings with a variety of consumer protections, including investment limits, employer oversight and educational materials and resources to help them make informed decisions,” Fidelity said in a statement to the Globe.

Fidelity added that “we believe that this technology and digital assets will represent a large part of the financial industry’s future.”

But regulators should be vigilant about crypto at this point, said Maria O’Brien, a law professor at Boston University who studies retirement regulations.

The Labor Department is “rightly skeptical about offering investment options that employees may not fully understand or may view as ‘cool and sophisticated’ or ‘can’t lose’ when, in fact, they are neither,” O’Brien said. “401(k) plans put the onus on employees to make appropriate investment choices, a task many are, frankly, not up to.”

Consumer advocacy groups including the Consumer Federation of America, Public Citizen, and US PIRG also opposed adding bitcoin and other crypto investments to retirement plans at this time.

In an April 26 letter to the Department of Labor, 13 groups wrote to support what they called “well-founded concern” over bitcoin. Without naming Fidelity, the groups said it was likely too soon to offer crypto in workplace retirement plans.

“Given these concerns, and the many uncertainties that currently pervade digital asset markets, we think it would be particularly challenging for plan fiduciaries to satisfy their prudence obligations when exposing plan participants to this category of assets,” the groups wrote. “That is not to say that cryptocurrency markets, regulations, and industry practices won’t evolve in a way that enables plan fiduciaries to satisfy their prudence obligations in the future.”

Fidelity has offered bitcoin and digital currency investing for some of its more sophisticated customers for several years. In 2015, it started to accept bitcoin donations in its charitable fund business and began offering crypto trading services for hedge funds and other institutional investors in 2018. But in January, the Securities and Exchange Commission rejected a Fidelity proposal to create a bitcoin exchange-traded fund that any investor could buy.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.