Spirit rejects JetBlue takeover bid, sticks with Frontier offer

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s board unanimously rejected JetBlue Airways Corp.’s $3.6 billion takeover bid over concerns it wouldn’t be consummated, saying it would instead stick with a competing buyout offer from Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

“Spirit continues to believe in the strategic rationale of the proposed merger with Frontier and is confident that it represents the best opportunity to maximize long-term shareholder value,” Spirit Chairman Mac Gardner said in a letter to JetBlue. “The JetBlue proposal involves an unacceptable level of closing risk.”

The rejection Monday came as JetBlue sweetened its offer with pledges to divest assets and include a $200 million reverse breakup fee. The moves aim to reduce risk of regulatory pushback while protecting an existing alliance in the northeast U.S. with American Airlines Group Inc.