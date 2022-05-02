Vertex stock falls after FDA halts diabetes study in surprise move

(Bloomberg) -- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. tumbled after U.S. regulators placed its study of a key new treatment for type 1 diabetes on clinical hold.

The Food and Drug Administration paused the early-stage study after determining that there is insufficient evidence to support increasing dosage of the product, VX-880, Vertex said Monday in a statement. The drugmaker said it’s “surprised” by the decision because findings have been promising in the first two patients treated with half of the target dose.

Development of VX-880 has been closely watched on Wall Street. The product is a cell therapy that has the potential to reach blockbuster sales, typically considered $1 billion or more per year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Vertex has been touting early results from the treatment as it works to diversify its pipeline away from its core cystic fibrosis medicines.