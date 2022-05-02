Waltham-based ZoomInfo acquires job recruitment website Comparably

Financial terms were not disclosed. Comparably, which is based in Santa Monica, Calif., currently has about 90 employees.

The business marketing software firm will capitalize on company and employer data from Comparably, a website that compiles assessments on pay, diversity, and culture for 60,000 companies. That could help ZoomInfo provide “recruiters with access to millions of quality candidates and employer brand solutions,” according to a statement.

“The seismic shift in work accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled The Great Resignation. It’s never been so difficult to hire top talent,” said ZoomInfo founder Henry Schuck in a statement. “ZoomInfo is committed to helping companies recruit talent more effectively.”

Comparably CEO Jason Nazar agreed in a statement. “Partnering with ZoomInfo is an incredible opportunity to continue to support millions of employees and thousands of businesses and to help revolutionize how the modern challenges of recruiting are solved.”

Nationwide, more than 11 million jobs are open, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employers are on the hunt for everyone from frontline workers to executives to fill open job positions — many of which became available due to a wave of resignations and retirements during the pandemic. It’s reached a point where Gov. Charlie Baker set aside $50 million in federal funds in March to help companies offer training and signing bonuses to lure workers.

ZoomInfo operates its East Coast headquarters in Waltham, but was acquired in 2019 by Vancouver, Wash.-based DiscoverOrg, who then took the ZoomInfo name.

