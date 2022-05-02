Planning a trip to Provincetown? Boston travelers can soon hop on a seaplane.

The seaplane, Boston’s only commuter-service seaplane, takes off from Boston Harbor’s Fan Pier Marina and arrives in Provincetown Harbor in just over half an hour.

Tailwind Air seaplanes has announced service between Boston and Provincetown starting May 25 and continuing through Sept. 5. The nonstop one-way trip takes about 35 minutes and tickets start at $275, according to a statement from the New York-based airline.

Boston travelers considering a trip to Provincetown this summer can skip the slow crawl up Route 6.

Trips run Wednesday to Friday at 6:20 p.m. arriving at 6:55 p.m., and on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. arriving at 12:05 p.m. Seaplanes depart from Provincetown on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m., arriving in Boston at 7:05 a.m., according to the schedule.

A Tailwind Air Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibian commuter seaplane lands on Boston Harbor after a flight from Manhattan, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Trips accommodate eight people, and include water taxi service from the dock to the seaplanes. Tailwind also announced nonstop and one-stop services between Manhattan and Provincetown. Those fares start at a cool $795.

The company first launched nonstop service between Boston and Manhattan in August. With the addition of Provincetown, Tailwind now serves four destinations from the Boston Harbor base: Plymouth, Manhattan, and East Hampton.

“We are the only seaplane operator in the Northeast with scheduled commuter service, allowing a semiprivate, super-fast experience to hard-to-reach popular summer destinations,” Tailwind Air co-founder Peter Manice said.

Tailwind also announced nonstop and one-stop flights from Manhattan to Provincetown. Flights take off at Skyport Marina at East 23rd St.





