Hoffman resigns as chair of Cannabis Control Commission

Steve Hoffman has resigned as the chair of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, leaving the state’s marijuana regulatory agency leaderless months before his five-year term was set to expire at the end of August.
The reason for his unexpected departure was not immediately clear; Hoffman had demurred in the past when asked by reporters whether he would seek reappointment to the seat.
Hoffman’s resignation took effect on April 25, according to an email sent by the commission’s director of government affairs and policy to members of the state Cannabis Advisory Board and obtained by the Globe. It is not clear why the agency did not announce the move earlier, but a spokeswoman acknowledged Hoffman’s departure in a statement Monday.
“Chairman Hoffman’s contributions over the past four and a half years were integral to the growth and maturation of the commission and the legal cannabis industry in Massachusetts,” commission spokeswoman Tara Smith wrote. “The agency thanks the chair for his commitment to ensuring a safe, effective, and accessible marketplace in our state.”
The other four inaugural commissioners — Kay Doyle, Britte McBride, Jen Flanagan, and Shaleen Title — all departed the agency earlier, either when their staggered terms expired or to take private sector jobs.
The commission first convened in September 2017, after legislators finished a rewrite of the previous year’s legalization ballot initiative approved by voters. Since then, the agency has hired dozens of staffers and inspectors to oversee the legal pot industry, while more than 200 recreational marijuana stores have opened in the state and recreational sales approach $3 billion.
