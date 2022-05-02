Hoffman resigns as chair of Cannabis Control Commission

Steve Hoffman has resigned as the chair of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, leaving the state’s marijuana regulatory agency leaderless months before his five-year term was set to expire at the end of August.

The reason for his unexpected departure was not immediately clear; Hoffman had demurred in the past when asked by reporters whether he would seek reappointment to the seat.

Hoffman’s resignation took effect on April 25, according to an email sent by the commission’s director of government affairs and policy to members of the state Cannabis Advisory Board and obtained by the Globe. It is not clear why the agency did not announce the move earlier, but a spokeswoman acknowledged Hoffman’s departure in a statement Monday.