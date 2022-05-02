fb-pixel Skip to main content

63-year-old man fatally stabbed in Lynn, suspect in custody

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated May 2, 2022, 42 minutes ago

A 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Lynn Monday evening, and a suspect is in custody, the Essex district attorney’s office said.

The victim was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 36 Myrtle St. at 5:51 p.m., the statement said.

The stabbing is under investigation by Lynn police, State Police and the district attorney’s office.

No further information was immediately available.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

