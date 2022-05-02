74-year-old bicyclist injured in Acton crash

A 74-year-old bicyclist was injured in a crash with a pickup truck Sunday evening in Acton, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
The Acton man remains in a local hospital after being in and out of consciousness shortly after the crash, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The truck’s driver remained at the scene.
The bicyclist was struck by an eastbound Dodge pickup driven by a 26-year-old New Hampshire man about 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of High Street and Old High Street, the statement said.
Witnesses helped the bicyclist before Acton police and fire and Maynard fire officials arrived, the statement said.
The crash is under investigation by Acton police and the district attorney’s office.
