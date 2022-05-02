74-year-old bicyclist injured in Acton crash

A 74-year-old bicyclist was injured in a crash with a pickup truck Sunday evening in Acton, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

The Acton man remains in a local hospital after being in and out of consciousness shortly after the crash, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The truck’s driver remained at the scene.

The bicyclist was struck by an eastbound Dodge pickup driven by a 26-year-old New Hampshire man about 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of High Street and Old High Street, the statement said.