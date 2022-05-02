An important night for Providence schools and the state’s takeover

Here’s a quick guide to some of the most pressing issues that could be discussed at the meeting.

State Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and leaders from the Providence School Department are scheduled to appear before the Senate Oversight Committee again on Monday night – and there’s a lot to talk about.

This is the first appearance before the Senate Oversight Committee since former school administrator Olayinka Alege was found guilty in District Court of simple assault for an unwanted massage of a teenager’s foot in a Warwick gym (Alege is appealing the conviction in Superior Court). There’s an argument that if the school board (or a different panel) was scrutinizing hiring, Alege never would have been on staff in the first place.

There’s a stunning lack of day-to-day oversight of the district as a result of the state takeover, and neither the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education or the Senate Oversight Committee are particularly well-equipped to handle it. The mayoral-appointed school board has no real power. Now there’s a bill that would create a new board for the district, and there’s a separate movement in Providence to move to an elected school board.

This isn’t really the Senate Oversight Committee’s job, but it would be a major accomplishment to find a once-and-for-all solution to Providence’s school governance challenges.

Where is the superintendent’s contract?

It has been nearly a month since Javier Montañez was named the permanent superintendent of schools, but as of last week, he still didn’t have a final contract with the district. It’s unclear why there has been a holdup, but one big question is whether Montañez will have an option to return as a school principal whenever his stint as superintendent ends. Either way, it’s unusual to wait this long for a contract to be signed.

The fallout from the “bubble” letter

Last month, a Providence school administrator sent a carelessly worded e-mail to elementary school principals recommending that they select “bubble students” who are close to proficient in English or math for summer schools, in part because getting those kids over the top might increase their school ratings.

The district has already disavowed the letter, the Providence Teachers Union is rightfully angry, and senators are foaming at the mouth to take the district to task. Then again, we already know that the vast majority of Providence students are not proficient in English and math. It might be helpful to start discussing the feasibility of year-round school (or other options) to help all students to catch up from what they lost during the pandemic.

Multi-language learners at Classical

As I wrote last week, there are currently 13 multi-language learners at Classical High, the best high school in Rhode Island. That’s just over 1 percent in a district where 35 percent of students are multi-language learners. There’s little appetite to change the admissions test, and there’s no appetite to weaken standards for entry, but if the senators want to engage in an important policy conversation, this might be one to discuss.

The grading policy

Channel 10 had an interesting story last week about the grading policy in Providence schools, where students are given an “incomplete” rather than a “F” when they fail. This is worthy of further discussion, but it has to come with broader context. The school department needs to explain (with evidence) why holding kids back in school is more likely to increase the dropout rate than it is to nudge kids into getting better grades. The focus should be on ways to raise those students’ grades (like mandatory summer school) as opposed to punishing them.

