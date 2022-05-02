Boston man arraigned on gun charges after altercation at Westford basketball tournament

Mow was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail for this case during the arraignment in Ayer District Court, but his bail on an open case out of Boston was revoked, the district attorney’s office said.

Jose Mow is facing a half-dozen charges, including carrying a firearm without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing a public assembly, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday.

A 34-year-old Boston man was arraigned Monday on gun and assault charges after he allegedly brandished a handgun during an altercation with a father from the opposing team at a youth basketball game in Westford one day earlier, officials said.

Mow’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

Westford police went to The Mill Works facility on Town Farm Road at about 3 p.m. after they received a report of a disturbance and a man with a gun, the statement said.

Witnesses told officers that the man who brandished the gun had left the scene, and they gave a description of the man’s vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

Mow was arrested after police later found him driving a vehicle that matched the description, and the gun was found in a diaper bag inside the vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

“We are very thankful for all the witnesses that came forward to lead to a quick identification of the parties involved which resulted in the arrest and seizure of the firearm,” Westford Police Chief Mark Chambers said in the statement. “Additionally, we are extremely fortunate that there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident.”

The district attorney’s office said Mow was attending a basketball tournament in which his son was playing when he got into an altercation with a parent from the opposing team.

Mow brandished a handgun before the parent, a 48-year-old man from New York, and attendees fled the facility, the statement said.

“This was a frightening and potentially dangerous situation that has no place in youth sports,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in the statement. “We have put a focus in Middlesex County on building a culture of safe and respectful behavior on the sidelines at these types of events and that is not what occurred yesterday. These types of altercations among adults are unacceptable and can have lasting impacts on our young people.”

Investigators have reviewed some surveillance video from the facility, but the incident remains under investigation, the district attorney’s office said. Anyone who was at the tournament who has yet to speak with police or has a video of the incident is asked to call Westford police at 978-692-2161.

Mow is set to appear in court again on June 6, the statement said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.