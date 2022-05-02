Bullets strike bedroom window with sleeping children inside in Somerville; no injuries reported

Several bullets struck a bedroom window with sleeping children inside Sunday night in Somerville, police said in a statement Monday. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
Police received multiple calls for shots fired in the area of 480 Mystic Ave. at around 10:15 p.m., police said.
Officers found ten 9mm casings in the parking lot of Central Convenience at 460 Mystic Ave. upon arrival, according to the statement. At the rear of 7 Memorial Rd., police also found “ballistic damage to windows,” where bullets had entered a bedroom window with children sleeping inside, police said.
Police said there were no known injuries or any evidence of injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600 ext. 7229 or leave an anonymous tip at somervillepd.com.
