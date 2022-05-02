Bullets strike bedroom window with sleeping children inside in Somerville; no injuries reported

Several bullets struck a bedroom window with sleeping children inside Sunday night in Somerville, police said in a statement Monday. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Police received multiple calls for shots fired in the area of 480 Mystic Ave. at around 10:15 p.m., police said.

Officers found ten 9mm casings in the parking lot of Central Convenience at 460 Mystic Ave. upon arrival, according to the statement. At the rear of 7 Memorial Rd., police also found “ballistic damage to windows,” where bullets had entered a bedroom window with children sleeping inside, police said.