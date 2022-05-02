DA Hayden to offer diversion for those at Mass. and Cass

Hayden on Monday plans to announce the expansion of a Services Over Sentences program targeting those arrested specifically near the Mass. and Cass area, the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, that has become the center of the region’s opioid and homelessness epidemic.

Amid increasing incidents of violence and vagrancy in the area of Mass. and Cass, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is taking a new approach to address crimes there that are related to substance abuse and mental illness: Help, instead of prosecution.

Instead of facing the courts and the possibility of a jail sentence, defendants whose crimes are rooted in mental illness and substance use will have the option of choosing instead to participate in a treatment program. And if they complete the program, their charges could be dismissed, allowing them to get help while circumventing the vicious cycle of the criminal justice system.

Hayden said he will immediately allocate $400,000 from his office’s Asset Forfeiture Fund, the cash and assets secured from illegal drug seizures, to cover costs for a program coordinator, two recovery coaches, a clinician, as well as office equipment.

The district attorney said his office will decide who is eligible for the program based on the nature of their charges and their criminal histories; only non-violent offenders will be allowed to participate. Hayden said he will also hold discretion over whether the charges should be dismissed before an arraignment occurs, which would prevent the charges from showing up on a criminal history report. Those who join the program after their arraignments could use their participation to mitigate their sentences, he said.

But Hayden said the new level of funding for the program expansion is meant to specifically target those who frequent the Mass. and Cass area, and are most in need. He also said the use of assets seized from drug dealers is a fitting way to “directly address the most visible and problematic drug-related geographic area in Massachusetts today.”

“It’s clear that traditional court involvement is not the answer for many of the vulnerable individuals in the center or fringes of Mass. and Cass,” Hayden said. “We need to present alternative solutions that identify and address the issues that brought them there in the first place. I’m confident this program does that, and I think money seized from drug-related convictions is a fitting method to fund it.”

Hayden’s public-health focused approach comes amid growing concerns of crimes and violence in the area, and the return to the massive open-air drug market and vagrancy that has long plagued the area.

In January, Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration broke down tent encampments in the Newmarket Square area and along Atkinson Street, by a homeless shelter and engagement center, and offered transitional housing to keep people off the streets. But residents and community leaders say the problems in the area persist, as warmer weather has brought people back outside.

And as people head to the area seeking help at the many rehabilitation programs nearby, they also encounter the temptations of the open air drug market, in what has become a vicious cycle of addiction that has also led to an increase in violence.

Last week, city officials closed the city-run engagement center on Atkinson Street, what is said to be a temporary measure, after a rash of brazen daytime stabbings in the area, including one near the center. Also, police have arrested several people for prostitution and sex trafficking, among concerns that women are engaging in sex to feed their drug habit. Last week, police arrested a former federal prosecutor for allegedly offering to engage in sex for a fee.

Amid the increase in violence, advocates for the homeless and people addicted to drugs have called for a public-health led approach, pointing out that many of the crimes are rooted in drug addiction: One of the men accused in a stabbing last week said he thought his victims had stolen his drugs.

Advocates have called for a public health led approach to the crisis, saying police cannot arrest their way out of a societal problem: Past proposals to use the nearby county jail as a shelter to push people into rehabilitation have failed. City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, a former public defender who is running for district attorney, has also called for a public health led approach.

Hayden said the expansion of the Services Over Sentences program to target people at Mass. and Cass will build off a successful program his office has already been running with the North Suffolk Mental Health Association. The program is entirely voluntarily, and the program’s motto is “modify the behavior, treat the disease.”

The district attorney added, though, that the program expansion focused on Mass. and Cass will target the most high-risk individuals and those most in need, offering a more intensive track of services.

Audrey Clairmont, director of addiction services at North Suffolk Mental Health Association, said the program will target the needs of those who have been frequenting Mass. and Cass, and will work to help participants seek sources of income, stable housing, and to develop the social skills to evade the area.

“The individuals at Mass and Cass are complex, high risk and high need,” she said, adding that the program “brings the worlds of treatment, recovery and criminal justice together for a full system of care approach to empower these individuals to lead healthy, fulfilling and productive lives in their communities.”

Hayden said the use of asset forfeiture funds is a one-time expenditure, but that he has worked with state Representative Liz Miranda, a Democrat representing Roxbury and Dorchester, to seek sustained state funding.

Miranda said in a statement that, “We’ll be looking at every possible funding source because the needs of community members and vulnerable individuals at Mass and Cass demand it. Our hope is that the success of the program will be its greatest advertisement for additional funding.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia and on Instagram @miltonvalencia617.