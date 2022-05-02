Dog rescued after falling off of cliff at summit of Monument Mountain in Great Barrington

“It is always rewarding to have a happy outcome for an incident like this,” said Chief Charles Burger in the statement. “We have trained hard for such rescues over the past decade as similar incidents have been increasing. Our firefighters did a fantastic job.”

A dog was rescued Friday after she fell off a cliff at the summit of the Monument Mountain in Great Barrington, fire officials said in a statement Saturday. She was not injured, officials said.

Great Barrington fire crews were called shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a dog that fell off of a cliff at the summit of Monument Mountain, officials said. Monument Mountain has a 1,642-foot summit, according to the Trustees of Reservations.

A technical rescue team hiked to the summit with “extensive equipment” and found Luna, who “had only fallen about 10 feet before catching herself on a tiny rock outcropping, just big enough for the dog to stand on,” officials said.

Fire officials said Luna was patiently awaiting her rescue and “not in imminent danger of falling the remaining 100 feet to the rocky bottom.”

“Firefighters rigged a rope system to lower a rescuer over the edge to Luna,” the statement read. “She was secured by the rescuer and they were both safely hauled back up.”

The whole operation took about two hours, including the time needed to get the rescuers in service and off the mountain, officials said. Rope technicians from Egremont Fire Department assisted Great Barrington Fire Department.

Luna is from Hillsdale, N.Y., and her owner works in Great Barrington, officials said.

In the statement, the department issued a reminder that the top ridge of Monument Mountain is not safe for dogs or young children to hike.

“If you bring your dog on the hike make sure you abide by the rules of the mountain and keep your dog on a leash at all times,” officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.