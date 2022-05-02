The droogs of Boston

Now comes news of a group of young teens and preteens who have repeatedly engaged in what can be politely described as antisocial behavior in some very public settings in Boston; they appear unafraid of the cops or their parents.

On occasion, our mischief would attract the attention of the local constabulary. Whatever genuine fear we had of the police was nothing compared to the prospect of the cops hauling us back home to face our parents.

When I was a kid, my friends and I were altar boys, but we were no altar boys.

While some of the kids involved were already, in that classic euphemism, known to the police, they first came to public attention two weeks ago when they attacked a 20-year-old Hispanic woman in Downtown Crossing, ostensibly because they objected to her wearing braids that they told their victim should only be worn by Black women.

They surfaced again a week later, around midnight, at a McDonald’s in Roxbury, where they threw rocks and water bottles at employees and customers, and punched one employee in the face.

Last Wednesday, they turned up on Boston Common, where they attacked a couple of Suffolk University students who had the temerity to defend a woman with a child that the gang had harassed.

Police say some of the same juveniles were also responsible for humiliating an 81-year-old man at a Downtown Crossing McDonald’s in March, knocking a hamburger out of his hand, smacking him in the head, and smearing his head with whipped cream. They moved on to Silvertone Bar and Grill, where they smashed a door and threatened staff who refused to serve them alcohol.

What stood out in all these incidents was the age of the alleged perpetrators and the utter pointlessness of their actions. The oldest was 13, the youngest 11. They were not seeking money or property. They were attacking people, getting in their faces, proudly and profanely expressing their defiance of societal norms.

A police report describes the 11-year-old as a girl who is known to police for “terrorizing unsuspecting citizens of Downtown Boston.”

The 11-year-old and her pals are a modern incarnation of the droogs, a Russian word for the roving gang of violent English schoolboys made infamous in the novel and film “A Clockwork Orange.” The droogs attacked people for the fun of it. Their crimes were about power, not profit.

A video taken by a witness shows one of the Boston droogs filming their attack on that woman in Downtown Crossing. It was a keepsake, a trophy.

I reviewed six police reports about these kids. They don’t appear to fear the police, whom they routinely punch or spit at when confronted, or legal consequences. In the case of the 11-year-old, there are no legal consequences. The 2018 criminal justice reform law raised from 7 to 12 the age at which kids can be criminally charged in Massachusetts.

Worried about a growing perception, fueled by social media, that some parts of Boston are degenerating into some dystopian narrative where the droogs have the run of the place, Mayor Michelle Wu vowed to steer these particular kids away from their antisocial behavior.

“These are children who need support and services,” Wu told reporters Friday, “and they’re connected to adults who also need to have some accountability.”

That last may prove difficult. One police report noted that when two siblings who face juvenile criminal charges in the attacks were released to the custody of their mother, she told the cops she had no intention of bringing them to court.

It is tempting to say “lock them up,” but, again, these are kids. They are young enough to change their ways.

Ed Flynn, the City Council president, suggested those kids could use some mental health treatment, at the very least. He’s right.

Addressing the behavior of an 11-year-old girl who goes around town punching people in the face is not about protecting the city’s image. It’s about getting help for a troubled kid who obviously needs it.

