Fault in door control system cited in Red Line accident that left man dead, NTSB report says

“MBTA trains are designed and equipped with safety features to prevent them from moving when the passenger doors are obstructed,” said a preliminary report on Lalin’s death posted to the NTSB website Monday morning. “NTSB investigators examined and tested the railcar involved after the accident, identifying a fault in a local door control system that enabled the train to move with the door obstructed.”

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that “a fault” in a door control system on a Red Line train contributed to the death of 39-year-old Robinson Lalin, who was killed April 12 when he became stuck in the doorway of an inbound Red Line train at Broadway Station and was dragged more than 100 feet.

The NTSB said the T “immediately initiated a fleet inspection looking for the identified fault in other railcars to prevent reoccurrence. The MBTA reported that no other similar faults were found during the inspection.”

Lalin, the report said, was attempting to exit the train at the time and was ultimately dragged “105 feet and onto the surface below, near the tracks.”

