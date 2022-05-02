Great horned owl fledgling rescued from tree in Watertown

The great horned owl fledgling was rescued from a tree by the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Field Services Department on a property bordering the Oakley Country Club, according to the statement released on Friday.

A young owl, who was likely abandoned by its parents, was rescued from a tree in Watertown on Thursday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a statement.

A resident first spotted the fledgling around 30 feet high in a tree early last week, said Mike DeFina, media relations officer for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, or ARL, in a brief telephone interview Monday. The resident contacted the ARL “after the owl had not moved for several days,” according to the statement.

It took two agents to conduct the difficult rescue, according to the statement.

“With the property abutting the golf course and separated by a rock wall and a tall net, one ARL agent was deployed on the residential property side, while a second agent was positioned on the golf course,” the ARL said.

ARL agents tried to use an extended net to secure the owl, but it was just out of reach, and, despite not being able to fly, it was able “to reposition itself in surrounding branches to avoid the net,” according to the statement.

“ARL agents then deployed a throw weight around the branch, and after shaking the branch, the owl glided down to the golf course along the 11th hole fairway – once on the ground, an ARL agent was able to safely secure the owl with a net,” the ARL said.

The owl is estimated to be around four to six weeks old and does not know how to hunt or fly yet. Animal Rescue League of Boston

Officials said the owl, who was in good condition, could not live on its own because it is too young and does not know how to fly or hunt.

The owl was taken to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in North Grafton for treatment on Thursday evening, according to a statement from Dr. Maureen Murray, the wildlife clinic’s director.

Veterinarians at the clinic estimated that the owl is between six to eight weeks old, Murray said.

The owl was examined, and radiographs showed that the owl was healthy, in good condition, and not injured, Murray said.

The owl was fed overnight and “transferred the next day for release by a local biologist with expertise in re-nesting owls in the wild,” Murray said.

Murray said that the best course of action if confronted with a young animal is usually to leave it alone.

“Many newly fledged birds (including great horned owls) leave the nest before they are capable of sustained flight,” the statement read. “Although the adults may not appear to be present, they will continue to care for their newly fledged young.”

The clinic urged anyone who finds young wildlife to visit this website to see if intervention is needed. And if it’s a bird of prey, Murray advised, it’s best to contact “a licensed raptor rehabilitator or MassWildlife (508-389-6300) and do not attempt to handle the babies.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.