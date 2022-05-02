How you can reduce your exposure to toxic chemicals

There are thousands of chemicals in our furniture, electronics, cleaning products, construction materials, clothing, and more, and just a fraction of them are regulated. Yet mounting evidence links many of these substances — stain and water repellents, flame retardants, antimicrobials, and others — to diabetes, cancer, thyroid disease, immune system dysfunction, and effects on children’s cognitive development. The Green Science Policy Institute has tips on how to avoid some of the most common of these chemicals:

When buying upholstered furniture, look for a TB 117-2013 label stating the item does not contain flame retardants.

Replace upholstered furniture that has a TB 117 label, which indicates flame retardants.

Furniture and children’s products filled with polyester or wool instead of foam are unlikely to contain added flame retardants.

To reduce indoor dust levels, vacuum with a HEPA filter, wet mop, and dust with a damp cloth.

Wash hands often, especially before eating or preparing food.

Avoid using rebonded carpet padding made from recycled or scrap polyurethane foam.

Tell manufacturers, retailers, and government agencies you want products without flame retardants.

Choose carpets and textiles without water and stain repellents (known as PFAS), which are often sprayed on after the product is manufactured.

Be wary of products labeled “PFOA free,” a chemical in the PFAS family, as they often contain similar chemicals instead.

Avoid personal care products with “perfluor,” “polyfluor,” indicating the presence of PFAS chemicals, and “PTFE” (PFAS) on the label.