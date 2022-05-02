‘I do,’ for $200 - city program to let couples tie the knot at the Boston Public Library

Couples looking to get hitched in the Hub will soon have the option of tying the knot inside the breathtaking Guastavino Room at the Boston Public Library’s flagship branch in Copley Square for just $200, the BPL said Monday in a statement.

You can get married at the swanky Guastavino Room, pictured above, starting in June.

The statement said the $200 fee will cover one-hour ceremonies starting in June for the lovebirds, with each couple permitted to invite up to eight guests.

The nuptials will be offered on the first Monday of each month, beginning June 6, per the statement. Registration started May 1, and bookings will be accepted within a 90-day window of the ceremony date, the statement said.

Couples must submit registrations online at bpl.org/1-hour-wedding-ceremony. Availability’s first-come, first-serve, according to the statement.

“Our Boston Public Libraries are some of Boston’s most treasured spaces, and many a bride or groom have dreamed about celebrating their wedding day at the Central Library in Copley Square,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in the statement. “This new program offering one-hour wedding celebrations in the Guastavino room at the library will provide another beautiful, intimate, affordable option for couples in Boston to celebrate their weddings in one of the most breathtaking spaces in our city. Thank you to our team at BPL for continuing to find ways to make their programs and services accessible to all Boston residents.”

Wu’s words were echoed in the statement by BPL President David Leonard.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to offer couples wanting an intimate ceremony a chance to have the Boston Public Library become a special part of their life together,” Leonard said. “The McKim Building has always been the ‘palace for the people,’ and we are excited to be able to make it available to couples that might not otherwise have access to this space.”

