Legislators set to vote on official R.I. state fossil: the trilobite

The tiny invertebrates are already creating a big stir on Twitter – and we haven’t even heard from the horseshoe crab lobby yet.

PROVIDENCE — They haven’t gotten a lot of love since their heyday back in the Paleozoic Era. But trilobites, the extinct marine arthropods, will be the center of attention at the State House on Wednesday when the House votes on a bill to make them the official state fossil.

A fossil of Olenoides serratus, one of two types of trilobite.

But if the trilobites win the day, they will join other Rhode Island symbols such as the official state appetizer (can you say ”Calamari Comeback State”?), the state drink (coffee milk), and the state coral (who can forget last year’s successful campaign for astrangia poculata?).

Advertisement

Representative Teresa A. Tanzi, a Narragansett Democrat, touched off the trilobite tempest when she introduced a bill that says, “The trilobite, a fossilized marine animal commonly found in Rhode Island, is hereby designated the state fossil.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

When it was placed on Wednesday’s House calendar, House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi, a Block Island Republican, engaged in some tongue-in-cheek trilobite trolling.

“After years of contentious debate, this Wednesday your General Assembly will finally designate a state fossil,” he tweeted. “Sleep well children.”

Senator Alana DiMario, a Narragansett Democrat who has filed Senate vision of the trilobite bill, responded.

“Alt. Tweet Text: Narragansett High School student’s Senior Project gets a vote in the House on Wednesday!,” she tweeted. “Hooray for civics education and leaders like @tanzister and me who make the time to mentor and encourage our future leaders while working to advance many other policies!”

Representative Brian C. Newberry, a North Smithfield Republican, weighed in, tweeting, “Hooray for ... you?”

Erika Sanzi, an education blogger who is outreach director at Parents Defending Education, joined the fray, tweeting: “2/3 of students can’t read/write on grade level. 80% aren’t proficient in math. It’s LEGAL for school employees to sexually touch 14 year old students ‘with their consent.’ And a sitting legislator, in all seriousness, types the words: ‘Hooray for leaders like...me.’ ”

Advertisement

DiMario shot back, “I would invite anyone to take a look at the 30+ bills I have sponsored to help mental health care access, protect child victims of sexual abuse, assist small business owners, etc. and compare it against the other (General Assembly) members weighing in here.”

Amid the high dudgeon, there was plenty of fossil humor.

“The trilobite beat out half of the General Assembly for this honor,” tweeted Jeff Levy, a Providence lawyer married to former Senator Gayle L. Goldin.

So how did this all start?

Well, the story begins about 521 million years ago, in the the Atdabanian stage of the Early Cambrian period.

But to fast-forward a bit: DiMario said she served as a mentor for a Narragansett High School student named Gary Jennison. His senior project was about trilobites, and he came up with the official state fossil idea. So she helped him research how to draft legislation, and then she introduced a Senate version of the bill while Tanzi introduced the House version.

On March 29, Jennison testified before the House Committee on Special Legislation.

“Originally, I wanted to build a 300-foot-tall trilobite,” he told legislators. “But I was told that would be a really good movie, I should save the idea for that. So I decided that instead I would do this.”

Advertisement

Gary Jennison, a senior at Narragansett High School, testifies before the House Committee on Special Legislation. Screen grab

Jennison gave the committee a crash course on trilobites.

“Life on earth for most of its history was relatively simple single-celled organisms,” he said. “Then an event called the Cambrian explosion began, and soon we got a multitude of different forms of life, and about half a billion years ago the trilobites emerged.”

Trilobites were a precursor to other arthropods, or invertebrate animals, Jennison said. They died out about 250 million years ago during the Permian Extinction Event, he said, “but their evolutionary descendants continue to this day in the forms of thousands upon thousands of different species, really all across the Kingdom Animalia.”

Trilobites are important to the study of plate tectonics and environmental science, he said. “And I think as the Ocean State, as one that’s, indeed, a country leader in terms of its research into oceanography and related field of climate science, a designation like this would be very important,” he said.

“I think you are absolutely right,” Representative Kathleen A. Fogarty, the committee chairwoman, said as she looked up trilobites on her iPhone. “It looks like a pre-ancestor to the horseshoe crab or something along those lines.”

Jennison said, “I was actually a little worried that the horseshoe crab lobbyists would show up today and try to oppose my bill. But I don’t see them in the audience. So I have to say that really takes a load off my shoulders.”

Advertisement

Rhode Island doesn’t have a lot of fossils because it was late to the game rising above the ocean about 150 million years ago, he said. But trilobites are common in the Jamestown area and other parts of the state, he said.

In an interview Monday, Jennison said he decided to work on the state fossil for his senior project “because I thought that would be the least contentious thing I could do, but that didn’t work out.”

Jennison said he has been thinking about this idea since he was in seventh grade, when he learned that Rhode Island was then one of five states that did not have an official fossil. “When my senior project came around, I said I’m going to change that Wikipedia entry,” he said.

Indiana made the American mastodon its official fossil earlier year, so now there are four states without a state fossil. Massachusetts and Connecticut both have dinosaur tracks as their state fossils. And in Rhode Island, after millions of years, the trilobite’s time may finally have come.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.