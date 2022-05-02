For local Muslims, this year’s Eid festivities signal return to normalcy

Thousands of Muslims and non-Muslims filled the cultural center to honor the end of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting, reflection, and spiritual discipline. Attendees said the sermons, prayers, and hours-long festivities at the mosque served as a time of much-needed peace amid the lingering effects of a global pandemic, heightened racial tensions, and ongoing war that have hit close to home.

Liban Ali swiped through photos of locals celebrating Eid al-Fitr Monday morning at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center, and his voice swelled with joy. He hadn’t seen a crowd like this, the ISBCC board of directors member said, since COVID-19 first wrecked the Boston community.

“We’ve never had anything like this since,” Ali said. “This is the best and biggest one.”

About 4,000 people registered for the cultural center’s three morning prayer services, said ISBCC operations and technology manager Ibrahim Omar.

Two hours after the final 10:30 a.m. prayer, dozens of devotees still lingered inside and outside the center. The pitter-patter of toddlers’ light-up shoes, piercing screams of children, and small talk of reconnecting friends flooded the center as men lined up for Dhuhr prayer.

Among the crowd snapping photos in a fancy, brown thawb was Aamir Yaqoob. On the day of jubilee, Yaqoob said he’s also thinking of people in Ukraine and Palestine, those deeply impacted by COVID, and victims of racial injustice.

“On these days, it’s important to think of everyone who’s suffering,” he said. “Not just Muslims, but all humans.”

Yaqoob, a UMass Boston doctoral student from Pakistan, said the cultural center is “a great asset” for people like him who can’t celebrate Eid in person with their families.

“Here, a random person can come up to you and say Eid Mubarak to you,” Yaqoob said. “It’s made me become attached to the place I’m living in now.”

Yaqoob was one of many newcomers who made the mosque their chosen home, including a Trinidadian family who posed for a photo before gold, black, and white balloons spelling “Happy Eid,” and a Canadian woman and her daughter. “Somalia, Senegal, Morocco, India, Pakistan, you name it,” Ali said.

“Forget about colors,” he added. “Everyone’s here.”

One Dorchester resident, who declined to share her name due to privacy concerns, waited with her daughter as the last few celebrants trickled from the mosque’s back entrance. The resident, who’s attended ISBCC’s prayers since it first opened, called Eid celebrations “bittersweet” because the joyful reunion makes her realize how long she’s gone without connecting to childhood friends.

“On these days, it’s sad because you can see how our community has drifted,” she said. “But, it’s sweet to see how we can all come together again for this specific day.”

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.