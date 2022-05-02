Maine man charged with disruptive conduct in Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol

“The #FBI has arrested Joshua Colgan, of Jefferson, Maine, for his alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on 1/6/21, bringing the total number of people we have arrested from our area of responsibility to 15,” the FBI Boston Division tweeted.

The FBI on Monday arrested a Maine resident for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, the bureau said via Twitter.

In a follow-up statement, the FBI said Colgan, 35, faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

He was set to make an appearance in federal court in Portland Monday afternoon, records show. He’ll eventually be transferred to Washington DC to face the charges.

Video surveillance footage showed Colgan in the Capitol building at the time of the insurrection, court papers assert, and he allegedly wrote a disturbing post on Facebook the day before that read in part, “Today is the start of the chaos, the start of a revolution ... We love our president Donald Trump, his family, everything he’s done for us since day one ... his continuous fight for his people to ensure their future has not stopped, it’s time we return the favor,” according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The insurrection caused $1.5 million in damage and left five dead, including a police officer.

It erupted on Jan. 6 after then-President Trump to his supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” in an effort to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s November 2020 election victory. Terrified lawmakers and staffers were evacuated from the Capitol as the violence raged, and Biden’s election was certified early the following morning.

A congressional panel is conducting a separate investigation of the insurrection. Hundreds of people have been convicted in connection with their actions during the riot.

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

