Police investigating after school bus collides with car in Plainville

Police are investigating after a school bus carrying a half-dozen students was involved in a crash with a car in Plainville Monday afternoon, officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported for the six students from North Attleborough’s Saint Mary-Sacred Heart School or for the bus driver, Plainville police said in a statement.

The driver of the car involved was taken to a hospital for evaluation following the crash, which happened at about 3:15 p.m. near 9 Messenger St., police said.