Police investigating after school bus collides with car in Plainville

Police are investigating after a school bus carrying a half-dozen students was involved in a crash with a car in Plainville Monday afternoon, officials said.
No injuries were immediately reported for the six students from North Attleborough’s Saint Mary-Sacred Heart School or for the bus driver, Plainville police said in a statement.
The driver of the car involved was taken to a hospital for evaluation following the crash, which happened at about 3:15 p.m. near 9 Messenger St., police said.
Plainville police and EMS, as well as EMS from North Attleborough, Wrentham, and Foxborough went to the scene, the statement said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
