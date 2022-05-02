Rain and cool temperatures are expected this week

Clouds overspread the area Monday and there’s been a few light sprinkles. It’s going to remain at or slightly cooler than average the rest of the week, with 70-degree weather relegated well south of New England.

Thick clods can be seen across much of New England on Monday afternoon.

I’d love to order up more days like Sunday, but unfortunately weather doesn’t come in a menu and our perfect plate of spring conditions is now behind us.

April ended up slightly warmer and a bit drier than average, so the fact that we are going to see some rain this week is actually welcome. Although it’s been dry we are not in a drought and we haven’t been for a couple of years at this point.

The weather system will try to bring a few showers late Monday into Tuesday morning, and even when it’s not raining weather conditions will feel cool and damp. I’m expecting no more than one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of rainfall, but there will be a lot of cloud cover.

Some showers are in the forecast for Wednesday as a weather system approaches. Tropical Tidbits

Another weather system heads for the region on Wednesday with more showers or even a steadier rain. The amount of rain from this looks to be somewhat higher and more beneficial, although temperatures will continue to be cool. Rainfall amounts will be under half an inch and we could use more. Temperatures will struggle to get towards 60 degrees on Wednesday.

The coolish weather is expected to continue, with the GFS model keeping any true early-season warmth out of the area for a while. These long-range forecasts can change, but it’s worth noting the pattern.

Cool weather is forecast by the GFS model into mid-May. NOAA

Improvement is expected on Thursday, and that’s my pick of the week. Look for lots of sunshine with temperatures well into the 60s — typical for May.

Friday also looks relatively nice with a blend of clouds and sunshine, but we’ll have to keep an eye on our next weather system. This has the potential to perhaps bring more rain for the beginning of the weekend, which is of course Mother’s Day weekend. Some of the latest guidance keeps the system south of New England, which would mean just clouds and not any rainfall. It’s still early in the game to determine that forecast.