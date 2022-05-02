State Police trooper conducts emergency escort to help take woman in labor to hospital

After working a midnight shift, Trooper Jonathan Freedman was heading home from the State Police-Tunnels Barracks shortly after 9 a.m. when a woman outside a car in Randolph on Route 24 south flagged him down, State Police wrote.

A State Police trooper’s quick thinking to perform an emergency escort on Thursday in Randolph helped a woman in labor give birth to a healthy child, State Police wrote on Facebook .

Trooper Jonathan Freedman was heading home after working the midnight shift when he conducted an emergency escort of a woman in labor to a Brockton hospital.

“When Trooper Freedman stopped to help, the woman told him that her pregnant friend, who was seated inside the car, had gone into labor and the frequency of her contractions was increasing,” State Police wrote.

Advertisement

The child’s birth “appeared imminent,” and the pregnant woman had to get to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, according to State Police.

But with heavy traffic in the area, Freedman knew “an ambulance would take too much time to get to them,” police said.

So, what did he do? He performed an emergency escort to the hospital instead, according to State Police.

“His decisive action ensured that the expectant mother got to the hospital safely and in time to give birth there to a healthy child,” State Police wrote.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.