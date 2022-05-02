fb-pixel Skip to main content

Supreme Court rules Boston violated First Amendment rights of Christian group by refusing to fly flag at city hall

By Greg Stohr Bloomberg,Updated May 2, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Boston City Hall.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Boston violated the Constitution by refusing to fly a Christian civic group’s flag at city hall while raising the banners of other organizations, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled.

The justices unanimously said Boston couldn’t discriminate against the religious group once the city decided to make the flagpole available to other organizations.

The group, Camp Constitution, was seeking to raise what it said was a Christian flag, containing a Latin red cross, for a one-hour event that would include short speeches by local clergy focusing on Boston’s history and Judeo-Christian heritage.

