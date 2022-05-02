Teen stabbed at Methuen High School; suspect arrested

“Our preliminary investigation suggests a juvenile male non-student, but formerly enrolled at the high school, entered the building and confronted a juvenile male student,” McNamara said. “The confrontation escalated with the juvenile male student stabbing the non-student.”

Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said in a statement that the stabbing was reported around 11:40 a.m.

A teenager was stabbed Monday morning at Methuen High School, and another youth was arrested in connection with the attack, police said.

He said the alleged stabber was placed in police custody, and that the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening. McNamara added that the victim, who was listed as stable at an area hospital later Monday, will likely be charged in connection with the unauthorized entry into the school.

Advertisement

Neither the suspect nor the victim were named due to their ages.

“There is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to students, staff, or the community at large,” McNamara said. “There will be an enhanced police presence at the high school at today’s early dismissal and during the days to follow.”

McNamara was scheduled to brief reporters on the stabbing at 3:30 p.m. at Methuen police headquarters.

Calls to Methuen schools officials weren’t immediately returned Monday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.