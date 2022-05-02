Two 13-year-olds arraigned on assault charges following recent attacks in Boston neighborhoods

One teen was charged with 14 counts of assault connected to nine separate incidents, while the other was charh

Two 13-year-olds were arraigned Monday on multiple assault charges related to a recent string of attacks in downtown Boston and other parts of the city, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.

and was held on $5,000 bail, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The second teenager was charged with nine counts stemming from five incidents and was held on $3,500 bail, the statement said. The teens’ identities were not released because of their ages.

Suffolk County Juvenile Court Judge Peter Coyne ordered both teenagers to wear GPS tracking bracelets and to stay away from Downtown Crossing and “other areas where the attacks occurred,” the statement said. The teens were also ordered not to leave home except to go to school or see service providers, the statement said.

“Our hope and practice is always to keep children from getting involved in court,” Hayden said in the statement. “But the frequency and seriousness of these incidents demanded an approach that would address the immediate public safety threat presented by these juveniles.”

Advertisement

The charges against the teens are “in relation to numerous violent incidents at Downtown Crossing, Boston Common, and other areas of the city over the past month,” the statement said. The statement did not specify which incidents the teenagers’ charges were related to.

Last week, Mayor Michelle Wu said the city would step in to ensure the group of children allegedly involved in the attacks would get the support they need to stop further incidents from happening.

“These are children who need support and services, and they’re connected to adults who also need to have some accountability,” Wu told reporters Friday.

Wu’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening after Hayden announced charges against the teenagers.

Advertisement

Last Wednesday, two Suffolk University students saw a group of about five children accosting a woman who was walking through Boston Common with her child. The students told the juveniles to leave the woman alone, and a young girl allegedly punched one of the students in the face, according to a police report.

A Suffolk law student who said she witnessed the attack told the Globe that the group egged on the victims, asking, “Are you going to do anything about it?” after the Suffolk students told them to stop harassing the woman walking with her son.

The witness said the victims also began antagonizing the children, with one of the students allegedly saying, “You’re going to be in jail within the next year anyways.” The encounter escalated, the witness said, with one of the children allegedly shoving a victim from behind and grabbing her backpack.

Prior incidents involving the children were reported in Downtown Crossing and in Roxbury last month.

On April 26, two girls ages 13 and 11 and a boy between ages 11 and 13 were taken into custody by police after allegedly fighting with workers at a Roxbury McDonald’s.

On April 18, police arrested five juveniles after a young woman was attacked in Downtown Crossing about 7 p.m., leaving her with a large bump over her eye that required treatment at a local hospital.





One teen was charged with 14 counts of assault connected to nine separate incidents and was held on $5,000 bail, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The second teenager was charged with nine counts stemming from five incidents and was held on $3,500 bail, the statement said. The teens’ identities were not released because of their ages.

Advertisement

Suffolk County Juvenile Court Judge Peter Coyne ordered both teenagers to wear GPS tracking bracelets and to stay away from Downtown Crossing and “other areas where the attacks occurred,” the statement said. The teens were also ordered not to leave home except to go to school or see service providers, the statement said.





Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.