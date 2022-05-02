fb-pixel Skip to main content

UMass Amherst police respond to report of armed person, find pellet gun

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated May 2, 2022, 31 minutes ago

University of Massachusetts Amherst asked students to stay away from the Sylvan Residential Area while police responded to a report of an armed person on campus Monday afternoon, but the weapon turned out to be a pellet gun, officials said.

UMass Amherst police gave an all clear to the university community at 5:21 p.m.

Police responded earlier to a report of a person who had what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun in the field near the Renaissance Center on East Pleasant Street, UMass police said.

A witness took a picture of the person at 1:50 p.m. and contacted UMass police at 2:30 p.m., police said.

Advertisement

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video