UMass Amherst police respond to report of armed person, find pellet gun

University of Massachusetts Amherst asked students to stay away from the Sylvan Residential Area while police responded to a report of an armed person on campus Monday afternoon, but the weapon turned out to be a pellet gun, officials said.
UMass Amherst police gave an all clear to the university community at 5:21 p.m.
Police responded earlier to a report of a person who had what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun in the field near the Renaissance Center on East Pleasant Street, UMass police said.
A witness took a picture of the person at 1:50 p.m. and contacted UMass police at 2:30 p.m., police said.
UMass Amherst Alerts: UMass and Amherst Police are responding to a report of a person with what apears to be a rifle or...Posted by UMass Amherst Police Department on Monday, May 2, 2022
