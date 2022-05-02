UMass Amherst police respond to report of armed person, find pellet gun

University of Massachusetts Amherst asked students to stay away from the Sylvan Residential Area while police responded to a report of an armed person on campus Monday afternoon, but the weapon turned out to be a pellet gun, officials said.

UMass Amherst police gave an all clear to the university community at 5:21 p.m.

Police responded earlier to a report of a person who had what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun in the field near the Renaissance Center on East Pleasant Street, UMass police said.