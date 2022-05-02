‘We have always prayed for justice’: Family of girl killed in Lawrence in 1988 reacts to arrest of murder suspect

“Since her murder in 1988, we have always prayed for justice,” said Melissa’s cousin, Daneille Root, in a statement released on Friday by the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, which is prosecuting the alleged killer, Marvin “Skip” McClendon Jr. He was arrested last week in Bremen, Ala. where he had been living.

A cousin of 11-year-old Melissa Ann “Missy” Tremblay, who was killed in Lawrence in 1988 in a case that remained unsolved for decades, said Friday that her family’s “never stopped” thinking of her, as a former Massachusetts corrections officer is expected to appear in court later this month for allegedly murdering the girl.

McClendon waived his right to challenge extradition to Massachusetts during a court hearing Thursday in Alabama. Officials said after the hearing that McClendon, 74, was being held at the Cullman County Detention Center and would be transferred to Massachusetts within two weeks.

On Wednesday, Blodgett had announced the arrest of McClendon, who lived in Chelmsford and had several ties to Lawrence in 1988. Authorities said at the time of the murder, McClendon had worked carpentry jobs in Lawrence and attended services at a Seventh-day Adventist Church there.

Officials said he wasn’t working as a corrections officer at that time, but he worked three separate stints with the state DOC between 1970 and 2002. Authorities said Tremblay had accompanied her mother and her mother’s boyfriend to a local social club the day she disappeared, and that she played in the adjacent neighborhoods while the two adults remained inside the bar.

Melissa’s body was found stabbed and mangled a day later on Sept. 12, 1988, in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard several blocks from the club. She was left on a railroad track and was run over by a freight train, prosecutors said.

“We have never stopped thinking of Missy, despite what others, who say they are her friends, have said in the media in the past years,” Root said. “My aunt Janet [Melissa’s mother] may not have used the best judgement in allowing Missy to play around the neighborhood of the social club, but that is between her and God. She loved Missy and never intended any harm to come to her.”

Root also thanked investigators for their tireless work on the case, as well as those who’ve offered prayers and well wishes to her family.

“We thank everyone for their prayers and so many of the kind words we have seen posted on the social media articles,” Root said. “We are very eager for the next steps that the Essex County DA’s office will be taking in the prosecution of Marvin McClendon.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday when McClendon will appear for arraignment in Essex Superior Court in Salem.

