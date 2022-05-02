Members of Congress react to draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico that shows justices poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

Members of Congress are weighing in after Politico obtained a draft Supreme Court opinion that suggested the justices are poised overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States.
Here’s a look at some initial reactions from members of Congress:
An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It's time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We're not going back—not ever.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022
A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right Supreme Court majority appears set to destroy the right to abortion, an essential right which protects the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. There is no other recourse. We must expand the court.— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 3, 2022
Abortion rights are under attack but abortion is still constitutionally protected. To preserve this right, the Senate needs to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act NOW.— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 3, 2022
Abortion is healthcare and every woman has the right to make healthcare decisions for herself. https://t.co/e1rqMr6DH6
Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 3, 2022
As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion - they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022
Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These 2 points must change https://t.co/5Isec0osV0
Not surprising. But still outrageous.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022
This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace. https://t.co/TNo1IX3Tl4
This story is developing and will be updated.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.