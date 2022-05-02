fb-pixel Skip to main content

Members of Congress react to draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico that shows justices poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated May 2, 2022, 11 minutes ago
The US Supreme Court.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Members of Congress are weighing in after Politico obtained a draft Supreme Court opinion that suggested the justices are poised overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

Here’s a look at some initial reactions from members of Congress:

This story is developing and will be updated.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video