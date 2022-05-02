Survey finds 4 in 10 American adults know someone who died of COVID-19

That included 20 percent who knew 1 person who had died from the virus, 13 percent who knew 2, and 7 percent who said they knew 3 or more, according to the survey conducted by The COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, which includes Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers, and Northwestern universities.

With the nation expected to reach the tragic milestone this month of 1 million official deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic , 40 percent of American adults say they know 1 or more people who have died of the disease, according to a survey released last week.

The survey involved 18,103 adults from the 50 states and the District of Columbia in March 2022, researchers said. Results were released last week. It was one of a series of surveys the consortium has been conducting since April 2020, probing attitudes and behaviors regarding COVID-19 in the United States.

The survey also asked survey respondents a series of standard questions that can be used to assess whether someone is depressed. The survey found that 26 percent of adults reported moderate or greater symptoms of depression, a level at which a primary care doctor would typically refer someone for more evaluation and treatment. The most recent rate was “generally similar” to rates previously seen in the pandemic. But the rates have been far above the 8 percent measured prior to the pandemic, the researchers said.

Other research, including studies from Boston University and Boston College, has also found a high level of depression in the populace during the harrowing pandemic that upended life around the world.

The deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic “cast a widening shadow” over the population, said Emily Smith-Greenaway, associate professor of sociology and spatial sciences at the University of Southern California.

She said she and a group of fellow demographic researchers have estimated the number of people who have lost not just people whom they know, but close relatives, to the virus.

Looking at kinship networks using a type of demographic modeling called “microsimulation,” researchers determined that for every COVID-19 death, there are nine bereaved close relatives -- people who have lost either a grandparent, parent, sibling, spouse, or child.

“As we’re approaching about a million deaths, we estimate that about nine million people have lost a close relative to COVID-19,” she said.

That level of bereavement is “itself a population health concern,” she said, because bereaved people are at higher risk of mental and physical health issues.

She emphasized the crisis will have a “long tail.” “Even as the mortality ceases, the crisis abates, there will be this lingering imprint on our population,” she said.





