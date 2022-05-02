US agencies had some prior warning of insurrection, new evidence shows

At least 10 federal agencies were aware of the potential for criminal activity in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, including at least two that identified the US Capitol as a target for an attack, according to a congressional report.

The FBI, Homeland Security Department, and US Capitol Police - among other agencies - obtained and shared social media posts and other publicly available information prior to the Capitol riot, when a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump launched a deadly attack to stop the election certification of Joe Biden, the Government Accountability Office said Monday.

“All 10 federal agencies in our review obtained open source data about the planned events for January 6, 2021, prior to the attack on the Capitol,” the GAO said in its 57-page report. “Two agencies identified the Capitol or Congress as targets of violent attacks based on election results.”