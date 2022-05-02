Policy prescriptions for addressing critical role of primary care

Best way to make gains is to take close look at the data

Thank you to Drs. Katherine Gergen Barnett and Wayne Altman for reminding us how important primary care is to the health of our Commonwealth and for highlighting its precarious position right now (“Primary care is on life support,” Opinion, April 21). Given the adverse impact the pandemic has had on primary care, it is critical that we develop a shared understanding of how this foundation of our health care system is doing.

Improvement experts often say, “You can’t improve what you can’t measure.” Given all the competing priorities in the Commonwealth, the best way to be sure we make the improvements needed to strengthen our primary care system is by creating accountabilities and tracking progress. It is impossible to monitor whether our primary care system is improving or deteriorating when we do not have the data needed to track primary care capacity, financing, equity, and performance.