Policy prescriptions for addressing critical role of primary care

Best way to make gains is to take close look at the data
Thank you to Drs. Katherine Gergen Barnett and Wayne Altman for reminding us how important primary care is to the health of our Commonwealth and for highlighting its precarious position right now (“Primary care is on life support,” Opinion, April 21). Given the adverse impact the pandemic has had on primary care, it is critical that we develop a shared understanding of how this foundation of our health care system is doing.
Improvement experts often say, “You can’t improve what you can’t measure.” Given all the competing priorities in the Commonwealth, the best way to be sure we make the improvements needed to strengthen our primary care system is by creating accountabilities and tracking progress. It is impossible to monitor whether our primary care system is improving or deteriorating when we do not have the data needed to track primary care capacity, financing, equity, and performance.
That is why Massachusetts Health Quality Partners, the nonprofit organization I lead, which has been measuring the performance of primary care practices for more than 15 years, is now focusing on measuring the health of our primary care system. If we don’t take care of our primary care system, we can’t expect our primary care clinicians to take care of us.
Barbra G. Rabson
President and CEO
Massachusetts Health Quality Partners
Brighton
Dental therapists would help close gap in preventive care
The authors of the op-ed “Primary care is on life support” noted that oral health is also affected by an urgent need to improve preventive care in the state. The role of the dental therapist, mentioned in the opinion piece, as a licensed provider of some services typically done by a dentist is a good solution. The dental therapist, a dental hygienist with additional training, could provide all the preventive services of a dental hygienist but also simple restorative procedures to underserved populations.
Drs. Katherine Gergen Barnett and Wayne Altman point to the critical gap in oral health services. For example, today nearly half of seniors lack dental insurance, which, even when available to this group, is expensive and covers little, in my experience. A midlevel provider, along the lines of a nurse practitioner, is the ideal solution for oral health care delivery for all Massachusetts residents. Governor Baker’s bill deserves passage, and coordination with other bills proceeding through the Legislature that provide for a dental therapist.
Jeanne M. Chambers
Norwood
The writer is a registered dental hygienist with a master’s in public health.